Harsh response from Minister Koca to the doctor allegation that he is a ‘Mossad agent’

Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca’s statement is as follows:

Answer to the irresponsible people who exceed the limits

As a nation, we were proud of the MİT operation carried out against Mossad agents. 15 foreign nationals were arrested, 12 people were released under judicial control and a travel ban, and 7 people were deported.

While we were proud of the success of our Intelligence Organization, we had to respond to the lie targeting our Ministry of Health by some people who were waiting for an opportunity even in a national issue: There are no foreign doctors among the persons within the scope of the operation, as claimed. If it were, the claimants would draw their own conclusions. The reality is not what they want it to be.

‘THE FOREIGN PERSON, CLAIMED TO BE A DOCTOR, IS A CLEANING ATTENDANT’

The foreign national, who is claimed to be a doctor, is a cleaning officer. As a result of the operation, he was released by the judicial authorities under judicial control and a travel ban. He is of Egyptian nationality. He was hired in 2019 as part of the Migrant Health Centers project carried out jointly with the European Union. No negative findings were detected in the security investigation conducted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security before his recruitment. He was given a work permit by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security until January 31, 2024. The cleaner has never been involved in any health services.

‘THE CLAIM THAT THE PERSON IS A “DOCTOR” IS AN ATTEMPT TO USE AN “OPPORTUNITY”

The claim that the person is a “doctor” is an attempt to seize an “opportunity”. Because the claimants have repeatedly repeated that foreign (Syrian) doctors “received diplomas and citizenship without any security investigation or examination.” They may now believe the words they have repeated over and over again. Just because they believe their own words does not change the concrete reality. There is no need to re-explain these words.

I must give some information about the Immigrant Health Centers, where the cleaning officer works, as they are the subject of discussion. Health services to asylum seekers under temporary protection are provided at Immigrant Health Centers within the scope of the project carried out jointly with the EU. In these centers, services are provided only to foreigners under protection.

In Immigrant Health Centers, as in all institutions, work permits for foreigners are issued by the General Directorate of International Labor Force of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, and necessary security investigations are carried out. A foreign national who has not been granted a work permit cannot be employed in Immigrant Health Centers.

The allegation that the cleaning officer, who is referred to as a doctor who “received a diploma and citizenship without being subjected to any security investigations or any examinations”, and who has been turned into a “fake doctor” in a sense, and which promises political gain if this is the case, is also surprising in this respect: “The person who was found to be an agent The person was working at an Immigrant Health Center in Istanbul, where patients from Gaza were treated.” It is known to everyone that patients from Gaza are treated in large hospitals in Ankara, not in such places.

Those who create agendas that are a waste of time should not forget: The shame of those who embrace lies and slander by associating the proud success of the national intelligence agency with other issues has been revealed in a short time. Lies that become habits are the assassination of people’s own personalities.

What we demand is respect for the truth!