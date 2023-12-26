Harvard says white rice is bad for you, but nutritionist reveals another side of the story

#Harvard #white #rice #bad #nutritionist #reveals #side #story

White rice, one of the most consumed foods globally, recently became the center of controversy following the release of a study by Harvard University. This study indicates that white rice can considerably raise blood sugar levels due to its high glycemic index, caused by the large amount of carbohydrates.

The article suggests: “A serving of white rice has roughly the same impact as consuming pure table sugar, causing a rapid and high rise in blood sugar.”

Is white rice really bad?

But the truth about white rice may not be that simple. Nutritionist Sueli Scheimann explains that research from the American university considers white rice in isolation, without taking into account that, most of the time, it is consumed with other foods at meals.

Scheimann clarifies that the risk lies in the excessive and isolated consumption of white rice. When consumed together with other nutrients, such as beans, meat and vegetables, glycemic indexes are balanced, reducing the speed at which carbohydrates are transformed into sugar in the body.

The presence of fiber and proteins in the dish, in addition to rice, is crucial for maintaining healthy digestion, controlling the absorption of glucose and the rise in blood sugar. “This reduces gastric emptying and, consequently, post-meal glucose spikes”, says the nutritionist.

Beyond the glycemic index

In addition to its role on the glycemic index, white rice is a food rich in carbohydrates, providing energy, especially for those who practice physical activities. Scheimann adds: “When ingested, this macronutrient is transformed into energy in the body.”

White rice also contains hypoallergenic proteins, bioactive compounds such as polyphenols, phytosterols and lignans, as well as vitamins and fiber.

In the office, we advise patients to consume brown and parboiled rice, as it is richer in fiber. However, white is not a villain. Isolated foods are not capable of explaining the development of diseases, argues Scheimann.

While the Harvard study highlights the potential risks of white rice when consumed alone, the context of a balanced and varied diet appears to be key to understanding its true impact on health.