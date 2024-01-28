Harvard study chooses the best exercise to strengthen muscles

#Harvard #study #chooses #exercise #strengthen #muscles

When we think about physical activities to tone muscles or gain muscle mass, the first thing that comes to mind is weight training or aerobic exercises known as “cardio”.

And yes, these options are recommended for strengthening muscles and maintaining an active lifestyle. However, they are not the best, according to a study by Harvard University.

According to a group of scientists from the Harvard School of Health, “body weight”, also known as calisthenics here in Brazil, is the best technique for gaining muscle tone that exists.

In case you don’t know, in this type of activity, practitioners use their own body weight to exercise. To do so, perform specific movements and with a certain number of repetitions.

It is scientifically proven

In research carried out by the Harvard School of Health and published in the specialized journal Physiology and Behavior, scientists observed a group of women who practice body weight for 10 weeks.

The sampling revealed impressive results. At the end of the observation period, the women had improved their heart rate and breathing by 33% on average, while mass gain was 17% overall.

Furthermore, the calisthenics practitioners observed had good mental health indicators and several other good indicators of their health.

You need to have consistency

(Image: disclosure)

Harvard experts also point out that body weight should not be seen as a type of exercise to “escape the gym” or something like that. To get good results with this type of training you need to have focus and consistency.

Firstly, scientists point to a frequency of three to four times a week as ideal for practicing calisthenics. Furthermore, it is important to invest in diversifying movements. Some good examples are squats, lunges, planks, push-ups and pelvic lifts.

Over time, the number of repetitions and even the movements themselves can be modified, in order to generate progression for the person. Doing the same exercises over and over can become useless over time.

Finally, scientists from the Harvard School of Health recommend consulting a Physical Education specialist to monitor calisthenics training.

A well-educated Physical Educator is the right person to indicate the best group of exercises to be practiced, the best execution plan to avoid injuries and the best evolution plan, in order to diversify the muscle groups worked and promote toning and gains. of muscle mass in fact.