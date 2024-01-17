Harvey Weinstein is again charged with sexual assault | Stars

#Harvey #Weinstein #charged #sexual #assault #Stars

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein has again been accused of sexual assault by a woman. Various American media reported this on Tuesday, including The New York Times. James Dolan, chairman of Madison Square Garden, is also named in the indictment.

The woman is said to have worked as a masseuse during an Eagles tour about ten years ago. The plaintiff states in the lawsuit, among other things, that Dolan had manipulated and abused her. In the same case, she says that Weinstein assaulted her in 2014. She demands damages from both men. “I have suffered so deeply because of what James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein did to me years ago, and it was not an easy decision to come forward and seek justice,” the accuser said in a statement from her lawyers on Tuesday.

Dolan and Weinstein both issued a statement to The New York Times through their lawyers denying the allegations.

Weinstein is currently serving several sentences in prison for rape and sexual assault. In October, the fallen film producer was sued by actress Julia Ormond.

