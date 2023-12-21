HAS CORONAVIRUS RETURNED TO Gaziantep? Flu Cases Exploded in Gaziantep! City Hospital Emergency Departments Are Overflowing!

#CORONAVIRUS #RETURNED #Gaziantep #Flu #Cases #Exploded #Gaziantep #City #Hospital #Emergency #Departments #Overflowing

There has been an extreme increase in flu cases among citizens applying to emergency services in Gaziantep in recent days. It has been learned that between 1250 and 1750 citizens apply to the emergency department of Gaziantep City Hospital daily with complaints of respiratory tract infections. While it was recorded that 50 out of 80 patients admitted to the hospital had flu, it is also reported that the coronavirus has started to emerge especially in the last 2 weeks.

With the arrival of the winter months in Gaziantep, citizens spent time in closed environments due to their work and the cold weather, and with the opening of schools, there was an explosion in the number of people applying to hospitals with complaints of upper respiratory tract infections.

50 OUT OF 80 PEOPLE APPLICABLE TO GAZİANTEP CITY HOSPITAL HAVE FLU

It was learned that the number of applications to the emergency department of the City Hospital in Gaziantep, which is 200 to 300 on normal days, has tripled in the last 2 weeks, and 50 out of every 80 people who applied to the hospital had flu patients.

WARNING FROM EXPERTS ABOUT WEARING MASKS

Stating that coronavirus cases have increased in Gaziantep and throughout Turkey in recent days, experts warn citizens to wear masks in closed spaces. Authorities point out that there is congestion in public transportation, especially after working hours, and recommend those in the risk group to wear a mask.

BE CAREFUL FOR THOSE IN THE RISK GROUP

According to the news served by NTV, while it was noted that there was no difference in symptoms, flu vaccination is still recommended for risk groups. Experts state that people over the age of 65, heart, diabetes and lung patients and those receiving cancer treatment are in the risk group, and call for these people to be much more careful.