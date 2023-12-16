Has Vietnam sold its soul to China’s disorganized diplomacy? Toughness weighed in the balance with the United States: Xi Jinping visits Vietnam for the first time in 6 years, has he incorporated it into a “community of shared destiny” (1/6) | JBpress (JB Press)

#Vietnam #sold #soul #Chinas #disorganized #diplomacy #Toughness #weighed #balance #United #States #Jinping #visits #Vietnam #time #years #incorporated #community #shared #destiny #JBpress #Press

Xi Jinping visits Vietnam for the first time in six years, does he want to join a “community of shared destiny”?

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Vietnam. Meeting with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: Xinhua News Agency/Afro)

Go to gallery page

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Vietnam for the first time in six years and met with Supreme Leader General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Both sides are strengthening their “personal dictatorship,” and the content of the talks also shows the honeymoon between the two sides. The reason for this is likely to be the huge amount of financial aid provided by China’s “One Belt, One Road” policy.

However, Vietnam has also strengthened its relationship with the United States, and is standing firm amid rising tensions between the United States and China. How close to China is Vietnam? (JBpress)

(Kaori Fukushima: Journalist)

Xi Jinping made a state visit to Vietnam on December 12th and 13th. On the afternoon of the 12th, he met with Vietnam’s Supreme Leader and General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi, the capital, and announced the “further deepening and upgrading of the comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership, and a joint statement regarding a China-Vietnam community with a shared future of strategic significance.” “announced. It also signed dozens of support agreements. Xiong Bo, the Chinese ambassador to Vietnam, told a local newspaper that China is also preparing to provide grant aid for the construction of a railway linking Kunming with Vietnam’s Haiphong port on the South China Sea.

Following U.S. President Biden’s visit to Hanoi in September, Vietnam declared that the U.S.-Vietnam relationship would be upgraded to a strategic partnership, and by moving closer to the U.S., Vietnam was demonstrating the wisdom of a small country to navigate between the major powers of the U.S. and China. There is also the impression that there has been a steep tilt towards China. What is the true meaning of Vietnam? This is attracting attention as it could change the future of the US-China military balance in the South China Sea and may even affect the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s first visit to Vietnam in six years (Photo: Xinhua News Agency/Afro)

Go to gallery page

This is Xi Jinping’s first visit to Vietnam in six years. The reason why Xi Jinping has high expectations for his diplomacy with Vietnam is that with the collapse of Vietnam’s economic bubble, voices within the Vietnamese government and party began to sound the alarm against excessive capitalism. Might happen.

Xi Jinping saw Deng Xiaoping’s reform and opening-up policy as an excessive shift to the right, and he set out to return to Mao Zedong and go the other way. A similar idea of ​​“reflecting on Doi Moi’s excesses” is said to exist within the Nguyen Phu Trong administration. I heard something like this from Hiroyuki Kawashima, chief economic advisor of Vin Group and an expert on Vietnamese politics.

Vietnam’s General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: Representative Photography/AP/Afro)

Go to gallery page

General Secretary Chung, like Xi Jinping, has broken the rules and maintained his power for a third term, shifting from a group leadership system (general secretary, president, prime minister, speaker of the National Assembly) that decentralizes power to strengthening the individual dictatorship of General Secretary Chung. It’s changing. In other words, Xi Jinping and Nguyen Phu Trong may get along quite well.

Kaori Fukushima: Journalist

After graduating from Osaka University’s Faculty of Letters, he joined the Sankei Shimbun. After studying abroad at Fudan University in Shanghai, he worked in Hong Kong in 2001 and in Beijing from 2002 to 2008 as a correspondent for the Sankei Shimbun newspaper. After leaving the Sankei Shimbun in 2009, he became a freelancer. He mainly conducts research on the themes of China’s political economy and society. His major books include “Why China Can’t Annex Taiwan” (PHP Institute, 2023) and “Countdown to the Collapse of Xi Jinping’s New Era of Dictatorship” (Kaya Shobo, 2023).