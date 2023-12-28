Hatayspor decision from Volkan Demirel – Last Minute Sports News

#Hatayspor #decision #Volkan #Demirel #Minute #Sports #News

Volkan Demirel, who signaled that he could resign after the Beşiktaş match, continues his duty.

Atakaş Hatayspor coach talked about his career, goals and the process he spent in the earthquake zone in the Empati program.

Demirel said, “I want to be very successful because it is not an easy process, I have thought a lot about the process since the earthquake. There were nights when I did not sleep.” said.

“I felt tired after the last match and I expressed this openly,” said Demirel, adding, “I may have thought that this would be better for both me and Hatayspor, with my current psychology and mindset after the match.” he said.

“ONE PART OF ME IS FAILURE”

What dissuaded Demirel, who said he might resign after the 2-1 defeat against Beşiktaş, was his commitment to his players, the club and the city.

Demirel continued his words as follows:

“The number of players I brought is 18 this year. Everyone came believing in me, I put myself in their place and said that so many people came to you trusting you, you cannot leave them. My father is from Artvin, my mother is from Rize, but a part of me is from Hatay, and it will always remain so.”

The Empati program, in which Demirel is a guest, will be broadcast on NTV on Wednesday, January 3 at 21.

