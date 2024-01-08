Haute-Loire. He moves into a tiny house: “I’m looking for complete autonomy”

On the origin of the tiny house

The tiny house finds its origins in a movement to return to simpler and minimalist lifestyles, as well as in a desire to reduce the ecological footprint. This movement gained momentum in the United States in the early 2000s, but its origins date back to earlier movements focused on voluntary simplicity and reduced consumption.

The main reasons which led to the emergence of tiny houses are multiple: the search for environmental sustainability, the reduction of housing costs, the desire to own fewer material goods, and a desire for freedom and mobility.

These homes are generally small, often mobile, and designed to be functional despite their small size, offering a simpler and more economical way of living. They are often made with sustainable materials and can be energy self-sufficient to minimize their impact on the environment.

The tiny house movement in France is growing in popularity, but it is not yet as widespread as in other countries such as the United States.

There has been a notable increase in interest in tiny houses in recent years, with several builders and companies specializing in the design and construction of these tiny homes.

Tiny houses in France are used as primary residences, secondary residences, tourist accommodation, or even as work spaces. They mainly attract people looking for alternative lifestyles, affordable housing solutions, and more environmental sustainability.

