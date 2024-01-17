Have children or not – Is the climate a reason to abstain? | The Institute for Future Studies

Published: January 17, 2024

What is the point of having children? What is the meaning of abstaining? Children or not is a question that many struggle with. The climate may be a reason to refrain according to some, but even here the answer is not clear or uncomplicated. Olle Torpman is interviewed in an article in Sydsvenskan about the pain in the child issue.

– There are a lot of other values ​​that play a role besides the climate, and we have to take these into account before we can conclude on what is best. In my view of the matter, each individual and collective has a responsibility to act and live in such a way that they collectively make the world as good as possible. In a climate context, it can be seen as that everyone has an emissions budget to deal with and that you are then free to choose how you want to live within the framework of this budget. You will not be able to save the climate on your own and for those who really want to have children, it would probably be too great a sacrifice to give up, says Olle Torpman to Sydsvenskan.

Read the article: Is life just the child?

