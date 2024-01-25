Have they finally found the tombs of Cleopatra and Marcus Antonius? The gigantic discovery could rewrite everything about Egypt

#finally #tombs #Cleopatra #Marcus #Antonius #gigantic #discovery #rewrite #Egypt

Beneath a colossal ancient Egyptian temple dedicated to the god Osiris, a he hasn’t seen a mysterious tunnel in centuries – rather wild speculation has surfaced that this tunnel leads to the long-lost tombs of Marcus Antonius and Cleopatra.

Although these bold claims may be exaggerated, this is not the first time that archaeologists have suggested that this ancient city may be home to the sought-after tomb: it was discovered at the Temple of Taposiris Magna Osiris in Alexandria, Egypt, on the Egyptian coast, 1,305 meters a long tunnel that was cut into the rock about 13 meters below the surface of the earth.

The tunnel was recently discovered by the Dominican-Egyptian archaeological mission of the University of San Domingo, according to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

An Egyptian coffin sealed 1,500 years ago was unearthed, scientists were also surprised by what they found inside

Read more…

Read more…

Excavation leader Dr Kathleen Martins described the find as an “engineering marvel” and said the tunnel’s architectural design was very similar to Greece’s Eupalinos Tunnel, a 1,036-metre ancient tunnel that ran like an aqueduct through Mount Kastro before collapsing.

Research has shown that this area of ​​Egypt’s coast has been hit by at least 23 earthquakes since AD. 320 and AD 1303, which, according to archaeologists, led to the collapse of the tunnel. Dr. Martins and his team have been exploring the ruins around Taposiris Magna for several years: the site consists of the ruins of an ancient Egyptian city centered on the remains of a temple to Osiris.

Also Read:  Chronology of an Ambulance Hitting a Hole in the Road Until the Dead Body Momentarily Lived Again

223 pyramids have been found in one African country, twice as many as in Egypt

Read more…

Read more…

Since 2009 there have been speculations that Taposiris Magna contains Marcus Antonius and VII. Cleopatra, the tomb of the last ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom, who died in B.C. From 51 BC He reigned in Egypt until 30. Their relationship was made famous by William Shakespeare’s tragedy, and according to the Greco-Roman historian Plutarch, the two doomed lovers were buried together.

In 2009, a series of artifacts found in the Taposiris Magna temple suggested that the couple’s graves were nearby. These included coins bearing Cleopatra’s name and parts of a mask believed to represent Marcus Antonius. Dr. Martins has since confirmed that he believes Antony and Cleopatra are buried in the same tomb, which may be near the Temple of Taposiris Magna.

As tempting as it is to speculate, it is unlikely that this tunnel leads to the long-lost tomb. However, it is possible that further archaeological work in the area of ​​Taposiris Magna will one day actually reveal the location of this highly significant burial site.

source: iFL Science

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

This is what lies behind fatal familial insomnia
This is what lies behind fatal familial insomnia
Posted on
The teacher who started a romantic relationship with a 16-year-old student did not expect such an end
The teacher who started a romantic relationship with a 16-year-old student did not expect such an end
Posted on
Last: Volkswagen presented a renewed Golf before the end of the model (Video)
Last: Volkswagen presented a renewed Golf before the end of the model (Video)
Posted on
For now, the struggling Apple leads the Chinese market
For now, the struggling Apple leads the Chinese market
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News