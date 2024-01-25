Have they finally found the tombs of Cleopatra and Marcus Antonius? The gigantic discovery could rewrite everything about Egypt

#finally #tombs #Cleopatra #Marcus #Antonius #gigantic #discovery #rewrite #Egypt

Beneath a colossal ancient Egyptian temple dedicated to the god Osiris, a he hasn’t seen a mysterious tunnel in centuries – rather wild speculation has surfaced that this tunnel leads to the long-lost tombs of Marcus Antonius and Cleopatra.

Although these bold claims may be exaggerated, this is not the first time that archaeologists have suggested that this ancient city may be home to the sought-after tomb: it was discovered at the Temple of Taposiris Magna Osiris in Alexandria, Egypt, on the Egyptian coast, 1,305 meters a long tunnel that was cut into the rock about 13 meters below the surface of the earth.

The tunnel was recently discovered by the Dominican-Egyptian archaeological mission of the University of San Domingo, according to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Excavation leader Dr Kathleen Martins described the find as an “engineering marvel” and said the tunnel’s architectural design was very similar to Greece’s Eupalinos Tunnel, a 1,036-metre ancient tunnel that ran like an aqueduct through Mount Kastro before collapsing.

Research has shown that this area of ​​Egypt’s coast has been hit by at least 23 earthquakes since AD. 320 and AD 1303, which, according to archaeologists, led to the collapse of the tunnel. Dr. Martins and his team have been exploring the ruins around Taposiris Magna for several years: the site consists of the ruins of an ancient Egyptian city centered on the remains of a temple to Osiris.

Since 2009 there have been speculations that Taposiris Magna contains Marcus Antonius and VII. Cleopatra, the tomb of the last ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom, who died in B.C. From 51 BC He reigned in Egypt until 30. Their relationship was made famous by William Shakespeare’s tragedy, and according to the Greco-Roman historian Plutarch, the two doomed lovers were buried together.

In 2009, a series of artifacts found in the Taposiris Magna temple suggested that the couple’s graves were nearby. These included coins bearing Cleopatra’s name and parts of a mask believed to represent Marcus Antonius. Dr. Martins has since confirmed that he believes Antony and Cleopatra are buried in the same tomb, which may be near the Temple of Taposiris Magna.

As tempting as it is to speculate, it is unlikely that this tunnel leads to the long-lost tomb. However, it is possible that further archaeological work in the area of ​​Taposiris Magna will one day actually reveal the location of this highly significant burial site.

