Have you ever imagined building a house in 20 hours? This is the “first Portuguese house” in 3D printing. See the photos – Executive Digest

The first Portuguese houses will be created using 3D printing, in Torres Vedras, 30 minutes from Lisbon. 45m2 can take just 20 hours to build, and the company wants to build a hundred a year in Portugal.

This is a project by real estate development company Litehaus. The process of creating this housing unit is carried out using technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, in the initial creation and design phase, and 3D printing, in the construction phase.

With these projects, the company aims to bring a sustainable and innovative solution to this industry, responsible for 42% of carbon emissions. To achieve this, the company invests in the production of modular housing and 3D printed houses, which consume 67% less energy to manufacture.

3D printing mainly focuses on walls. “This technology allows us to produce up to 45m2 of walls in just 20 hours”, says Simi Launay, Creative Director at Litehaus.

Thus, a complex of 13 houses will be built in Torres Vedras, the first 3D houses ever built in Portugal, and the company already intends to build 100 homes per year in Portugal.

“Litehaus is embarking on a mission to redefine residential spaces, fusing AI technology, 3D printing and modular homes to create buildings with simplicity, innovation and sustainability. Our goal is to build 70% faster and 20% cheaper, delivering homes that epitomize elegance and minimalism harmonized with the natural beauty of Portugal,” adds Simi Launay.

