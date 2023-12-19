Have you heard of the Mercedes S-Klasse pickup truck? ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

A very unusual Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse produced in 2010 has appeared in Japan. The flagship sedan has been converted into a… two-seater pickup truck. The tuning of this Mercedes was done by local Japanese masters.

It should be noted that the sedan was redesigned twice. At first it became a hearse, but then the car changed hands and was converted into a pickup truck. Up front, it’s a standard Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse W221.

But the rear of the car has been completely cut off and a rather strange wooden body has been installed in its place. It should be noted that the designers have stuck to the elements of the brand, because the rear lights are borrowed from the Mercedes G-Klasse.

In the salon, the front panel and seats in the first row have not been changed. The decoration uses leather and wood, and the equipment includes climate control, cruise control, electric drive and heated seats.

Since this is a version of the Mercedes-Benz S350, under the hood is the well-known 3.5-liter gasoline V6 engine, which is rated at 272 hp. This unit works in conjunction with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

There is another interesting thing. The mileage of the car is only 17,000 km. The unique Mercedes-Benz pickup is now slated to sell for 6 million yen, an amount roughly equivalent to $42,200.

