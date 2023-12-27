Having returned to the winning way, “Liverpool” rose to the top of the table | Sports

#returned #winning #Liverpool #rose #top #table #Sports

Darwin Nunez scored in the 6th minute after a nice attack and pass from Cody Gakpo from the left.

In the 90th minute, Diogo Jota sealed the victory from a sharp corner.

Prior to that, the Merseyside team had drawn twice in a row.

After the victory, Liverpool rose to the first place and is two points ahead of London’s Arsenal, although the Gunners will play the matches of this round on Thursday.

The Burnley team occupies the penultimate nineteenth position and continues to fight for survival.

