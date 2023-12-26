Having settled in Thailand, Ged singled out what he misses the most and warned that this country is not for everyone

#settled #Thailand #Ged #singled #misses #warned #country

– What roads led you to Thailand?

– Thailand is a contagious country. I had the opportunity to live in Western and Northern European countries, visit different continents, but I remember very well how everything changed when I visited Thailand for the first time. I promised myself to come back here. And so it happened.

Whenever it got cold in Europe, I already had my tickets ready and looked forward to flying again to a warmer place. I’ve been here for a little over a year now and it looks like I’ll be here for a while.

– Tell us about your life in Northern Thailand – where are you staying, what do you do?

– I currently live in the suburbs of Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand. This region is less touristic, for those who like mountains more than beaches. Life here is slower, there is a lot of greenery, lakes. I adapted to it, slowed down and settled into provincial life.

In my spare time, I travel around the area on a motorcycle or spend my days in a woodworking creative workshop. I miss the noise of the tools, so I installed them close to home. An old dream.

– In your opinion, what must be experienced when traveling around Northern Thailand?

– Nature, food and temples are what tourists come here for. Every village has a temple and they are very different. Often built on a huge mountain, where you will have to sweat climbing thousands of steps. But the local landscape redeems everything. The food here is unique and a big part of the culture.

The year-round warm climate makes it possible to grow fresh vegetables and fruits. While staying here, it’s worth trying as much as possible. It is true that the food in Southern and Northern Thailand is different. Northerners are very proud of this and are happy to receive praise from the newcomers.

– You are currently learning Thai. What challenges do you face? What advice would you give to others who want to learn the language?

– First of all, the language is not simple. Thais, like parts of Asia, have a tonal language that can be somewhat similar to singing for learners. I speak several languages, but this is a challenge. The same word, spoken in a different tone, keeps changing its meaning. When I think I’m pronouncing it right and know the meaning of a word, the locals have a different opinion on the matter.

The writing is even more fun. Whenever I show it to someone, they always laugh that I’m learning to draw and not write. Teachers say that you can understand the structure of the language only after reading the writing. I’m trying to understand that. For those who decide to learn it, I advise them to be patient and accept that it will be a language that is nothing like European.

– Are there things you miss from European life?

– There is. I really miss the bikes. Few people drive them here, the infrastructure is poor. Of course, as a motorcycle enthusiast, the redeeming feature of bikes is that I can ride a metal steed all year round. Cold is a rare sensation here. Another thing I really miss are potato pancakes, kebabs and pizza. Potatoes are not popular here.

There is, of course, pizza or kebabs, but everything is often additionally seasoned with Thai cuisine. I miss a simple Lithuanian kebab or pizza just with cheese and ham. I won’t prepare, but I think I’ll have to bake it myself.

– What fascinates you the most in Thai culture?

– Constant heat, busy traffic on the roads, roosters crowing in the morning, strange language, nature where someone is always aiming to sting you, bikers without helmets, street food around the clock, neighborhood karaoke parties at night or Buddhist temple festivals for four days in a row… and together tolerance and understanding for everything. I don’t know how, but all that chaos creates a coherent whole.

Thailand is not for everyone, but once you catch it, it stays like a virus forever.

– What 3 words would you use to describe Thailand?

– Chaos, peace, harmony.