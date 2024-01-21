Having the practice of writing can improve your rest: we tell you why

Expressive writing, where people write about their deepest thoughts and emotions, has been the subject of research suggesting mental health benefits. By improving emotion management, you can reduce emotional obstacles that could negatively affect sleep.

Incorporating mindfulness into writing, as people are fully present and aware in the act of writing, has been shown to have benefits for reducing stress.

Although there is evidence that writing and emotional expression can have mental health benefits, sleep quality is multifaceted and can be influenced by several factors. What is known is that writing reduces stress because it serves as a constructive means to express and process stressful thoughts, reducing the mental clutter that often keeps people up at night.

Additionally, incorporating mindfulness into writing—that is, paying attention to the physical act of writing or practicing deep breathing exercises while journaling—can calm the mind and signal to the body that it’s time to relax.

Likewise, writing allows people to release pent-up emotions and worries, preventing them from becoming burdens before sleeping. When you release them on the sheet, they stop floating in the mind.

If before bed, a problem arises or there are situations to resolve the next day, writing down possible solutions or action plans can relieve mental pressure and provide a sense of control that will lead to better sleep.

