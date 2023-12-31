HC Davos beats Pardubice and wins the Spengler Cup for the 16th time

#Davos #beats #Pardubice #wins #Spengler #Cup #16th #time

HC Davos can once again be celebrated as Spengler Cup winners. Image: keystone

Host Davos wins the Spengler Cup for the 16th time and is now the record winner together with Team Canada. Josh Holden’s team defeated the Czech top team Pardubice 5:3 in the final.

In the National League, Davos only takes 9th place. The Swiss record champions never managed to win more than two games in a row in the current championship. At the Spengler Cup, however, the Graubünden team found a new gear and impressed with spectacular ice hockey.

«This victory is wonderful, with the anniversary and the long wait since the last final. It feels good. After equalizing to 2-2, we didn’t give up and quickly made it 3-2. That’s what set us apart throughout the tournament, that we kept going further. We haven’t won anything for a long time, which is good for everyone.”

Andres Ambühl, HCD-Captain.

However, it should be mentioned that they were able to count on three reinforcement players in Henrik Haapala (Lausanne), Jesper Olofsson (Biel) and Calle Andersson (Lugano) who deserved this rating. It was the Davos team’s first triumph at their home tournament since 2011. And the timing couldn’t have been better, as the Spengler Cup was celebrating its 100th birthday.

The HCD decision in the final third.Video: SRF

In the middle third, HCD created chance after chance – Leon Bristedt (26th) and Valentin Nussbaumer (36th) both failed at the goal. Nevertheless, it ended 2-2. After Enzo Corvi scored to make it 2-0 (32nd), the Czechs equalized in the 37th minute with a double strike within 13 seconds – first Tomas Hyka was successful in the power play, then ex-Davos player Robert Kousal scored after an error HCD defender Michael Fora.

However, the hosts didn’t let this bother them. 62 seconds before the second break, defender Klas Dahlbeck put his team in the lead again. The puck was deflected by a Czech player just as it was when Dennis Rasmussen made it 4-2 after 31 seconds in the final third. In the 43rd minute, Olofsson increased the score to 5:2, making the preliminary decision.

“It is exciting. The players performed well and implemented everything. I’m really proud of her. We worked hard for months and the results didn’t reflect that. Now they have rewarded themselves. It shows the character in this wardrobe. I’m happy they made it through to the end. The tournament is like a mini World Cup. Now all the teams are coming to win and I’m just proud.”

Josh Holden, HCD-Trainer.

Rasmussen had already been responsible for the 1-0 (13th). The 33-year-old Swede was in top form at the Spengler Cup with five goals and two assists. For comparison: In the current championship he was successful three times in 28 games. Both of Rasmussen’s goals came from Haapala, who also finished the tournament with seven scorer points (two goals).

The 13th minute was tough. 49 seconds before the 1-0, Pardubice celebrated a shot from defender Martin Bucko. However, the HCD took a coaches challenge because of offside and was right. The goal was disallowed. It matched the performance of the Davos team, who did a lot of things right in the Old Year’s week.

I love it here, I love everyone on this team and our fans. The fact that we won means so much to us. We lost against Pardubice in pre-season, so we still had unfinished business. I don’t know yet how we’ll celebrate, there’s another game in two days.

Matej Stransky, HCD-Stürmer.

Davos – Pardubice 5:3 (1:0, 2:2, 2:1)

Davos. – 6267 spectators (sold out). – SR Tscherrig/Fonselius (SUI/FIN), Fuchs/Hautamäki (SUI/FIN).

Tore: 13. Rasmussen (Haapala, Stransky) 1:0. 32. Corvi (Olofsson, Wieser) 2:0. 37. (36:28) Hyka (Radil, Ceresnak/Ausschluss Bristedt) 2:1. 37. (36:41) Kousal (Radil) 2:2. 39. Dahlbeck (Wieser, Olofsson) 3:2. 41. (40:31) Rasmussen (Haapala) 4:2. 43. Olofsson (Wieser) 5:2. 53. Mandat (Pochobradsky, Kostalek) 5:3.

Penalties: once 2 minutes against Davos, twice 2 minutes against Pardubice.

Davos: Aeschlimann; Dominik Egli, Dahlbeck; Andersson, Visible; Fora, Jung; Guebey; Stransky, Rasmussen, Haapala; Wieser, Corvi, Olofsson; Ambühl, Nordstrom, Bristedt; Jurco, Chris Egli, Nussbaumer; Frehner.

Pardubice: Kloucek; Ceresnak, Dvorak; Kostalek, Vala; Hradek, Hajek; Buck; Hyka, Sedlak, Cienciala; Radil, Zohorna, Kousal; Kaut, Musil, Paulovic; Pochobradsky, Poulicek, Mandat; Stream.

Notes: Bucko’s 13th goal disallowed due to offside.

Post/crossbar shots: 26. Bristedt, 36. Nussbaumer. (abu/sda)

The 1000 club of Swiss ice hockey

1 / 20

The 1000 club of Swiss ice hockey

So far, 17 ice hockey players (as of October 6, 2023) have managed to play 1,000 or more games in the top Swiss league. That’s them:

“Who makes these logos?!” – that’s how poorly we know the NHL

Video: watson

This might also interest you:

The record winner Team Canada is heading towards its 17th title at the Spengler Cup. Bruce Boudreau’s team eliminated the Finnish team KalPa Kuopio with 6:3 goals in the quarterfinals.