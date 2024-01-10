HC-Servette cannot bring the Champions League final to Geneva

#HCServette #bring #Champions #League #final #Geneva

The arena in Geneva was put into operation in 1958 and is the oldest in our National League.Image: keystone

After a 2-2 draw in the first leg against Lukko Rauma, Servette is the first Swiss team to have realistic chances of reaching the final. But Servette can no longer bring the final on February 20th to Geneva on her own. A missed opportunity for the Champions League, if you look at it almost a scandal.

A big game, a “small” result: A brief lull at the beginning of the middle third cost Servette the first victory of a Swiss team in a semi-final of the Champions League, which was newly launched in 2014, in a high, dramatic game. Lukko Rauma turned a 1-0 into a 1-2 and, despite Servette’s clear dominance, made it 2-2. Now the winner of the second leg next Tuesday will advance to the final. Of the previous semi-finalists from the National League (Gottéron, Davos, Zug), only Davos has scored a point: a meaningless 1-1 draw at Frölunda Göteborg in 2016. The Davos team lost the first leg 0-5.

But where will the final be played on February 20, 2024? The Board of Directors of the Champions League has the right to decide freely according to various criteria: sporting, but also infrastructural. The active Champions League manager Martin Baumann has now confirmed that only sporting criteria will be taken into account when choosing the final location: the team that has qualified for the final with the most points from the entire competition this season will receive the final. “If we decided based on other criteria, there would be criticism.”

This means: Servette can no longer bring the final to Geneva on her own. Skelleftea won the first semi-final against Vitkovice 4-2. If the Swedes also win in the second leg on their own ice, then they will be able to play the final on February 20th in their own stadium. Because in terms of sport they are better off than all the other semi-final teams including Servette. The champions are missing the three points that were wasted in the embarrassing but inconsequential opening defeat on August 31st in Innsbruck (2:5).

If Servette actually reaches the final and has to travel to Skelleftea to do so, then the Champions League will miss a great opportunity. Yes, actually it is a scandal. The European club competition has suffered from overwhelming Scandinavian dominance since it was relaunched in 2014: all eight competitions so far have been won by Swedish or Finnish teams. No wonder, then, that interest in the European hockey world remains limited.

Martin Baumann says a Swiss team qualifying for the final would be a win for this competition. Which the capable doer is certainly right about. Consequently, in this case, nothing would be more obvious than to hold the final in the cosmopolitan city of Geneva and not in a small town (not even 40,000 inhabitants) in the deepest province in northern Sweden.

What’s more: The arena in Skelleftea is a concrete temple without charm that opened in January 1966 and has a capacity of just 6,100 spectators. The arena in Geneva was put into operation in 1958 and is the oldest in our National League. But unlike Skelleftea, the Geneva hockey temple has retained its elegance in construction and a certain charm over the years, despite all its shabbiness. And it can hold at least 7,200 fans. Servette’s situation can be summed up in one sentence: no luck on European ice (it wouldn’t have taken much luck to win the first leg 3:2 or 4:2) and also no luck next to European ice in the final location question .

A Champions Hockey League final in the heart of Central Europe, in the cosmopolitan city of Geneva, would benefit everyone – the sponsors, the fans and the Champions League as a whole. The regulations would have allowed the final to be awarded to Geneva in the event of an emergency. But the board of directors lacks courage in the matter and hides behind the sporting argument. No wonder, high-class sporting competition remains a niche product that only arouses a certain level of interest in Scandinavia.

For Servette, the Champions League is a worthwhile sporting challenge. But not financially. According to Servette’s president, the Champions League this year caused his club a loss of around 100,000 francs up to the semi-finals. If you had to fly to Skelleftea for the final, you would only make a small profit if you won the Champions League.

Well then: everything is still open. But everything indicates that the final will be played in the deepest province – Rauma, Skellefftea or Ostrava.

PS It may be that the Champions League is not suitable for polemics. But there is already an explosive episode that made the rounds on the sidelines of the semi-finals in Geneva. The Lakers complained because they couldn’t use their leader Roman Cervenka in the quarter-final second leg of the Champions League: The Czech association had insisted on its guaranteed right for Roman Cervenka to join the national team. The Lakers won the first leg with Roman Cervenka 2-1 and lost the second leg without Roman Cervenka 1-5.

Bad Czech association, poor Roman Cervenka, betrayed Lakers? There is also another version: Roman Cervenka will turn 39 in December. The next World Cup will be played in Prague in May 2024. The Lakers captain must expect that this World Cup will be his last title tournament. By rejecting the squad, he would have made himself unpopular with the new national coach and reduced his chances of getting a place in the next World Cup team. So would you rather join the national team than play in the Champions League with the Lakers? An extremely malicious version that was discussed among high-ranking officials around the semi-finals in Geneva. A bet that Roman Cervenka will fulfill his contract with the Lakers by the end of next season is probably not without residual risk.

