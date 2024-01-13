He almost ended the life of a famous broadcaster. An Egyptian doctor was imprisoned due to a medical error

#ended #life #famous #broadcaster #Egyptian #doctor #imprisoned #due #medical #error



An Egyptian court ruled to punish a famous doctor who almost ended the life of a famous broadcaster because he committed fatal medical errors.

The New Cairo Misdemeanor Court ruled to punish the doctor who caused broadcaster Iman Al-Hosary to suffer a serious health crisis, with two years in prison, and obliging him to pay financial bail.

The incident dates back to April 2021, when the famous broadcaster was admitted to a hospital to undergo intestinal and colon surgery, and her condition deteriorated suddenly and rapidly, almost exposing her to death.

It turned out that the doctor who performed the surgery committed a medical error, which led to her undergoing a new surgery to fix it, but it caused several other errors that led to the broadcaster undergoing 7 consecutive surgeries in 21 days.

The broadcaster’s health condition worsened and her health deteriorated again, requiring her to be transferred for treatment abroad. It was found that the treating medical staff corrected all the errors, which resulted in the broadcaster’s health improving and her recovery being restored.

Iman Al-Hosary graduated from the Faculty of Economics and Political Science and began her work as a correspondent for the “Nile News” channel in 2002. Then, in 2006, she participated in presenting the “A Home is Your Home” program, and in 2007 she traveled to Palestine to work as a war correspondent for the “Nile News” channel.

She worked on “Sada El Balad” and “Al Mehwar” satellite channels, and currently works on “DMC” satellite channel.