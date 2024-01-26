He assembled an entire orchestra from discarded hardware. You must hear Floppotron – Živě.cz

#assembled #entire #orchestra #discarded #hardware #hear #Floppotron #Živě.cz

Retired hardware does not end up in silicon heaven, but in Pawł Zadrożniak’s workshop. This Polish music and computer enthusiast combined both passions and created his own hardware orchestra called Floppotron.

He already has his third generation, which he assembled from 512 floppy drives, 16 disks and 4 desktop scanners. Even those numbers must be nicely rounded to two. The whole thing is controlled by one computer, which precisely moves the motors so that they emit the desired sound.

He devotes an entire long blog post to the construction of the Floppotron, where he mentions how he had to create his own firmware for the controllers and how he coped with the high consumption (the power consumption is up to 1.2 kW at peak times). His instrument is even compatible with the MIDI interface, so music can be composed for them in all common programs.

When Floppotron 3.0 was introduced to the world, he demonstrated its capabilities on the composition Vjezd gladiatorů by the Czech composer Julio Fučík. But he also showed modern music on his YouTube channel.

Queen – I Want to Break Free

Europe – Final Countdown

Metallica – Master of Puppets

AC&DC – You Shook Me All Night Long

Dire Straits – Walk of Life

Motivate them Star Wars

Reason z Casino Royale

You can support Zadrożniak on Patreon, where he offers subscribers recorded music as well as MP3. By the way, his unusual instrument is not the only one. Also very popular is the Device Orchestra channel, which not only made computer hardware sing, but also cash register printers and toothbrushes. And you can also compare its variant The Final Countdown. Alternatively, he played the Imperial March from Star Wars on a toaster or an epilator.