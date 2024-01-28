He attacked the referee and confronted the journalist after the defeat against La Roja

#attacked #referee #confronted #journalist #defeat #Roja

On Saturday, The Red defeated the ‘Celeste’ of Marcelo Bielsa within the framework of the second day (for Chile) in the Venezuela Pre-Olympic, where Clemente Montes He became a figure by scoring the winning goal.

However, as has been the trend, Bielsa continues to be talked about both on Uruguayan and South American soil, after the first ‘craziness’ of the strategist not wanting to speak after the first defeat of the tournament and now, after starring in a ‘tantrum’ before finishing the duel against The Red and at a press conference.

Minutes after finishing the duel, Marcelo Bielsa He attacked the line judge for a charge and in an exalted manner alleged more than necessary, which caused the main referee of the match to take him out. yellow card two minutes before the end of the game to end by pointing out that “they are a disaster.”

Nevertheless, Bielsa she continued her claim despite already being reprimanded and without fearing a possible second yellow card, roja and expulsion from the next match.

Later in Press conferenceexperienced another lapse in front of the media, after beginning by pointing out that “it is a source of pride to be able to lead.”

Moments later, he was asked about the commitment process where he only dared to respond: “The approaches may not have given results.”

After the brief response, the journalist asked him to go deeper into his response, to which the ‘Loco’ He answered: “What is the question? Don’t waste time (…) I disagree if you see that we had enormous defensive difficulties. I don’t agree. Is there another question?”

“Performance is proportional, Obviously, we did not obtain the results that we deserved, that is what a blind man sees,” he concluded at the conference.