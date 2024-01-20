He barked and called for help. Firefighters in Hawaii saved a tourist thanks to a dog

#barked #called #Firefighters #Hawaii #saved #tourist #dog

Hikers on the Lanipo Trail in the hills above Honolulu informed rescuers that an unaccompanied dog was barking at the edge of a steep slope about six meters below the trail. The rescuers picked him up, only then did they notice the object, which lay about twenty meters deeper.

After first evacuating the dog to safety, they returned to the scene and found personal documents in the recovered backpack and began searching for the 35-year-old woman. The phone number on the animal’s collar also led to her. The woman’s car was found in the parking lot at the starting side of the trek, she did not answer phone calls and no one had heard from her.

About two and a half hours after the first call about the barking dog, the firefighters finally found the woman. She was lying slightly injured in the thick undergrowth about 30 meters below where her backpack was. A total of seventeen people in six search and rescue units participated in the successful rescue operation, Honolulu firefighters said.

