He barked and called for help. Firefighters in Hawaii saved a tourist thanks to a dog

#barked #called #Firefighters #Hawaii #saved #tourist #dog

Hikers on the Lanipo Trail in the hills above Honolulu informed rescuers that an unaccompanied dog was barking at the edge of a steep slope about six meters below the trail. The rescuers picked him up, only then did they notice the object, which lay about twenty meters deeper.

After first evacuating the dog to safety, they returned to the scene and found personal documents in the recovered backpack and began searching for the 35-year-old woman. The phone number on the animal’s collar also led to her. The woman’s car was found in the parking lot at the starting side of the trek, she did not answer phone calls and no one had heard from her.

About two and a half hours after the first call about the barking dog, the firefighters finally found the woman. She was lying slightly injured in the thick undergrowth about 30 meters below where her backpack was. A total of seventeen people in six search and rescue units participated in the successful rescue operation, Honolulu firefighters said.

Maps provided by © SHOCart and OpenStreetMap contributors. SHOCart is a traditional publisher of tourist and cycling maps and atlases. More at www.shocart.cz

Also Read:  31-year-old hit by 300 kilo transformer box in Tyrol

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What the uniform will look like at school: outfit, price, quantity of items… what we know about the kit imposed on students
What the uniform will look like at school: outfit, price, quantity of items… what we know about the kit imposed on students
Posted on
Obama’s daughter Malia is now 25 years old and makes her red carpet debut with her first film: ‘She has bizarre ideas’ | Show
Obama’s daughter Malia is now 25 years old and makes her red carpet debut with her first film: ‘She has bizarre ideas’ | Show
Posted on
Samoilovs will debut in professional basketball – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com
Samoilovs will debut in professional basketball – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
ChatGPT says that the most difficult university degree is not medicine
ChatGPT says that the most difficult university degree is not medicine
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News