He beat his mother for refusing to give him money for his pregnant wife

Events.- Cicpc officials assigned to the Valera Municipal Delegation, in the lower Santa Rosa alley, Campo Alegre parish, San Rafael de Carvajal municipality, Trujillo state, arrested KARL, 18 years old, for the crime of violence.

After a series of field investigations and interviews, it was learned that the act of violence took place on Fifth Street in the Campo Alegre sector, where the detainee had a heated argument with his mother, hitting her in different parts of her body, causing bruises, using To do so, she used her physical strength, because the victim did not want to give money to the investigator who had a pregnant woman, and he wanted her to cover the expenses.

The case was handled by the Flagrant Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry of the Judicial District of the state of Trujillo.

Events/ Cicpc.

