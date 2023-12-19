He bought three apartments from Dumitru Dragomir, and now he regrets: “I was a fool!”

#bought #apartments #Dumitru #Dragomir #regrets #fool

SPORT.RO

Publication date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 2:40 p.m

Date of update: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 2:42 p.m

The former president of the Professional Football League revealed that the value of the apartments in the complex he built in Baneasa increased so much that one of the buyers revealed that he regretted not buying more.

Dumitru Dragomir praised his goods, claiming that the apartments he is now selling for 100,000 euros now, in 3-4 years will double their value.

“Here, where I’m building, the neighborhood will have over 30,000 people, based on the blocks that are being built now, practically a city. There will be a big boom here, as it was in Baneasa. I sold the apartments for 1,800 euros per meter and now it’s 3,500 and you can’t find them. That within 2 years. Okay, this is 100-150 meters from Herăstrău.

I was actually talking to a tenant at my hotel, a builder who bought from me there, and he says to me: “Nea Mitica, I was a fool”. I thought he was blaming me for buying something from me.

“We had money and instead of buying 10 apartments from you, we also bought three, for my daughter, my brother and me, and now with one apartment I would have paid for all three”. And I asked him how much the meter is. “Nea Mitică, he gave me 3,500 per meter and I didn’t give it”.

What I give now with 100,000 in 3-4 years will be at least double. A 150,000 apartment from me, surely in a year it will be 300,000. There is no airier neighborhood like this. Gigi made a boulevard 21 meters wide, 200 meters away another boulevard 16 meters wide and they all lead to the highway.

Exit towards Bucharest at the barrier, exit over this bridge that leads to malls, exit onto the highway, exit towards the airports, it is the only neighborhood in this Capital with 8 exits. It’s almost ready. I’m going to break ground in the spring on 3 big, beautiful blocks there, and I consulted the builders to make a clinic on the ground floor and the 1st floor of one of them.

The district has over 30,000 people and does not have a hospital. I do it myself, without anyone. I made a ground floor of a block 1,300 meters and 5 and a half meters high, I also left the 1st floor and made a clinic of 2,500-2,600 meters.

These builders came from England and built a hospital there. They told me to give the hospital a shot, especially since it’s near the school. Some do kindergarten, high school, and if I do it at the end of the street, the clinic is amazing”said Dumitru Dragomir, according to Fanatik.

Dumitru Dragomir, defeated by Gino Iorgulescu a decade ago

“Corleone”, former head of FC Scornicești and Victoria Bucharest, accused several people many years after his defeat of having helped Iorgulescu (67 years old) to become number 1 at the headquarters in Panduri. As Iorgulescu, who has been in office for 10 years now, has more and more challengers, Dragomir recently announced that Ciprian Marica would be the favorite to replace the current head of the LPF.