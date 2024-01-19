He burns his wife with their house

A 68-year-old man killed his wife. This abominable murder, disguised as a fire, was unmasked by the police at the Atsimondrano central police station and the perpetrator captured on Wednesday. The incident was noted during the night of December 31, in the Mahabo district of Andoharanofotsy. The woman was discovered in the house devastated by the fire. She was seriously burned. The neighborhood made every effort to save her. He took her to the community’s Level II Basic Health Center. Despite everything, she breathed her last.

The information, received from her family, helped investigators follow the right lead and tighten the noose around her own husband. In fact, this main suspect, after setting fire to their home, left the scene to hide elsewhere. Thanks to collaboration with the Ankadinandriana gendarmerie brigade, a trap was set for the alleged murderer. He took the bait.

The motive for the crime was not immediately revealed as the investigation is still ongoing. The alleged culprit will be transferred to the prosecution.

Embroidery Leonard