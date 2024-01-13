He buys a Maserati for 16 thousand euros: he hadn’t noticed something very serious

#buys #Maserati #thousand #euros #hadnt #noticed

Maserati is one of the most coveted car brands in the world, but when you want to spend too little there are risks to consider.

Italy is the homeland of supercars and the wonderful Emilia, the land that has given us the best cars in the world, deserves this extraordinary recognition even more. In fact, the wonderful cities of Modena, Maranello and Sant’Agata Bolognese are just a few kilometers away from each other, where they were born Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati.

The Trident is probably the greatest symbol of Emilia, so much so that its foundation took place in the city of Bologna, before moving on to Modena. Over the years, the beauty and charm of this brand has been able to garner the approval of the general public who have been enraptured by the quality of these cars, which combine power and elegance.

Furthermore, in recent years Maserati has also been concretely launching itself into the electric sector, so much so that it is also achieving excellent results in Formula E. The 2023 debut was full of ups and downs, but in Race 2 in Indonesia the German Maximilian Gunther meant that the Italian manufacturer could win a race for the first time.

This also naturally contributes to the growth of the brand Maserati in the world, but we know that these cars are certainly not within everyone’s reach from an economic point of view. Which is why many rely on the second-hand market, but it’s a shame that in the end things don’t always go as planned at the beginning.

Maserati Ghibli at a discount price: pay attention to the problem

Among the best cars in Maserati’s recent history there is certainly the wonderful and enchanting Ghibli, a vehicle that has the opportunity to show its innate power to the whole world. It is a car with a length of 497 cm, a width of 195 cm and a height of 146 cm, with the car being approved for five people.

Internally it presents top-notch finishes and shows how it is at home Maserati always aim for excellence. The engine with which you can purchase this car varies between petrol, with a 3000-displacement V6 and 430 horsepower, and a 2000-displacement 4-cylinder hybrid with 330 horsepower of maximum power.

Regardless of which choice you make, you will certainly not go below 105,900 Euros to be able to purchase it, so this is why on the Cars & Bids website there was the opportunity to create a fantastic auction for a Ghibli S Q4 of 2015. The car had only traveled 93 thousand kilometres, so it was still in perfect condition and to purchase it in the end only 16 thousand dollars had to be paid out, 14.500 Euro.

A real bargain, if it weren’t for the fact that the doors of this Maserati were not exactly in perfect condition. The dents were noticeable and the operation to restore them to their former glory costs on average approximately 3500 Euro. In the end, however, the game is worth it, because you can accept a Ghibli at a similar price even if it’s a little dented.