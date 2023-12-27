He came from England to Romania to get 9 dental implants. How much did he pay here compared to UK prices

#England #Romania #dental #implants #pay #compared #prices

Video

Romanians from the Diaspora who spend the holidays at home have learned to combine the useful with the pleasant! I spend time with my relatives, but I also knock on dentists’ doors, because – here – there is a much better price-quality ratio compared to the West. Dentists are aware of this trend, so they have made a special program between Christmas and New Year. Not only Romanians from the Diaspora choose to come back here to maintain their dental health. The French, Spanish or Italians are – in turn – attracted by the prices and services offered by our dentists.

By Ingrid Tîrziu on 27.12.2023, 20:16

Maria works in Great Britain, but periodically comes to the country for cheaper dental treatments.

Maria Paraschiv, patient: I trust Romanian doctors more. One of the reasons was the money, because outside is much more expensive. I inserted nine implants. I thought that it would be better to give the money to me in the country. In England it cost me somewhere around 20,000, and here ten thousand, half the price. I can’t speak English very well and otherwise you express yourself with a person from the same country.

How much did he pay here compared to UK prices

Ingrid Tîrziu, Observer reporter: This is the image that probably gives chills to many, but for Romanians in the diaspora it is another reason to come home. An implant in our country starts from 400 euros, but in Western Europe it exceeds 2000, so 5 times more.

On the same subject

Fake dentist, detained by the police in Bucharest, together with an accomplice. The 26-year-old Syrian had no right to…

What is the salary of a dentist in Romania? Some earn 10,000 euros per month

Alina Grigore, dentist: The quality of the medical act has certainly proven to be at a very high level of professionalism of the Romanian doctors and that is precisely why the patients return every time with confidence and solve their dental problems also in Romania. Due to the work schedule that people have abroad, because they don’t have availability. I noticed the loss of teeth in young and very young people, at the age of 30-35.

With the implementation of cutting-edge technology, Romanian dentists have more and more patients from the West. Nicolas is among them.

Nicholas, French patient: I came to Romania because in France, it is true, medicine has stagnated in recent years, and in Romania it is booming and thanks to the dentists and the technology that exists here, I preferred to come here.

Alina Scortea, dentist: We probably have 60-70% patients from the diaspora during this period. France, Spain, Italy, England and more recently and more and more Nordic countries. It is much easier for them to come and receive related appointments. Outside, it takes about 2-3 months to get an appointment.

The data show that more than 15% of the Romanians who come to the country for holidays cross the threshold of a dental clinic. Patients allocate, on average, about 1000 lei annually for the treatment of dental problems, and most of them turn to dentists in Bucharest, Brasov and Sibiu.

Observator Events He came from England to Romania to get 9 dental implants. How much did he pay here compared to UK prices