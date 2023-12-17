He caught Covid and was confined to a wheelchair… The famous presenter’s husband is struggling to survive: We pray for a miracle

#caught #Covid #confined #wheelchair.. #famous #presenters #husband #struggling #survive #pray #miracle

Coronavirus, which has caused countless deaths worldwide and left permanent damage to some infected patients, has turned the lives of famous presenter Kate Garraway and her family into a nightmare for the last 3 years. Derek Draper, husband of Kate Garraway, one of the most popular on-screen faces of British television since the early 90s, could not recover after contracting Covid 19.

HE CAUGHT COVID 3 YEARS AGO AND NEVER RECOVERED

56-year-old Derek Draper, a successful policy advisor and known in both political and palace circles in England, could not fully recover after contracting Covid in 2020 and struggled with numerous health problems.

Kate Garraway, who presented the Good Morning Britain program for years, took care of her husband while continuing to be the face of the screen. The life of the couple, who has two children, was turned upside down, and their entire family and loved ones were constantly waiting for good news from them.

Unfortunately, the happy days of the famous couple are behind us… Derek Draper’s hopes for recovery continued, but it turned out that Draper’s condition was critical, after it was learned that he had a heart attack at the beginning of the week.

HE WAS THE CORONAVIRUS PATIENT WHO WAS HOSPITALIZED FOR THE LONGEST TIME.

Derek Draper was hospitalized after contracting coronavirus right at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, and permanent damage occurred to his organs in the process. Doctors put him in a medically induced coma After being hospitalized for 13 months, Draper became the UK’s longest-suffering coronavirus patient, who failed to recover and remained in hospital for the longest time.

Kate Garraway prays for a miracle in hospital

Derek Draper, who had to be re-hospitalized several times with numerous health problems, including kidney failure, encephalitis and liver damage, has been confined to a wheelchair for some time.

HE HAD A HEART ATTACK: HE IS FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE IN THE HOSPITAL

Kate Garraway recently revealed that her husband Derek is fighting to recover and that their family is now “adjusting to this new normal.” The famous presenter said that there was hopeful news about his wife’s health and that maybe she could regain her health.

It turned out that Derek Draper suddenly fell ill on Monday, had a heart attack and is currently in the hospital. It was announced that the situation was critical and Kate Garraway kept watch at the hospital for 24 hours without leaving her husband’s side.

JUST WHEN THEY THOUGHT EVERYTHING WAS GOING TO BE OK, THEY DESTROYED

It is said that Kate Garraway was devastated when her husband’s condition suddenly deteriorated due to his crisis, and she prayed and asked for prayers for a miracle.

The famous presenter has been taking care of his wife with great devotion for the last three years, with the support of his family… It was learned that after Derak Draper had a heart attack and his condition became critical, Kate Garraway canceled all agreements regarding her work and has been on guard duty for her husband 24 hours a day for a week.

The latest developments have been a huge blow to Kate Garraway’s family and everyone who cares about her. The famous presenter is by Derek Draper’s side 24 hours a day and encourages him to win this final battle for his life. His relatives are waiting for good news, saying, “Derek fought many times and always won, despite everything.”

Kate Garraway shot two documentaries about her husband’s illness and her family’s experiences during this period, both of which won awards.

HE ALWAYS TRIED TO BE OPTIMISTIC BUT…

Kate Garraway said in a previous interview that although she has been trying to stay positive for the past three years, “I feel like Derek is never safe.” The famous couple had previously made a difficult journey to Mexico to benefit from new and experimental treatments.

THEY REORDERED THEIR LIVES

As well as the trip, the famous presenter had to spend tens of thousands of pounds to adapt the family home in London for Derek, including ramps, a downstairs bathroom and a temporary bedroom. Kate Garraway’s husband cannot walk due to the severity of his illness and the length of time he spent in hospital, and his weakened legs can no longer support his body.

The couple, who have been married for 18 years, have a 17-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son.

“WE LIVE IN A WORLD OF UNKNOWN”

Kate Garraway describes her experiences as follows: “Derek lives in a world of the unknown. And it’s heartbreaking to see this every morning when you wake up. “You feel as if you are watching someone living their old life in their dreams, and then when you wake up, dark clouds descend on you,” he explained.



“We still don’t know how much better or worse Derek will be, so every time he’s hospitalized I wonder if this is the moment we’re going to lose him.” “We live in fear.”

EXPERIENCED JOURNALIST TURNED HIS EXPERIENCES INTO A DOCUMENTARY

Kate Garraway, a journalist with over 30 years of experience in the profession, has made two documentaries about the lives of her husband Derek as he struggles with the long-term effects of Covid 19. Both of these hugely acclaimed documentaries won the National Television Award. Kate Garraway also compiled the experiences of her husband and her family into a book.

HE RECEIVED A ROYAL ORDER FROM PRINCE WILLIAM

The famous presenter was given a royal medal in 2022 for his achievements in journalism and his services to charity. Garraway was awarded his decoration by Prince William of Wales, and Derek Draper, whose condition had not yet deteriorated that much at the time, also attended the ceremony in a wheelchair.