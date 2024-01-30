He committed the theft of the century, the banker received 10 years

#committed #theft #century #banker #received #years

A significant development in the fight against corruption in Moldova is that the court sentenced banker Viorel Birca to a decade in prison. The ruling comes as part of a notorious scandal that has rocked the former Soviet country, which has often referred to as the “fraud of the century”..

During the scandal, an astonishing amount of 1 billion dollars – which at the time was equivalent to 12% of Moldova’s GDP – was defrauded from the banking system and taken out of the country.

The anti-corruption prosecutor’s office announced that Birca is being charged with fraud and “acting on behalf of a criminal group”. the charges relate to incidents between 2014 and 2015. According to reports, Birca, acting as chairman of the board of Banca de Economii, arranged several international transfers totaling $100 million. Despite these serious charges, Birca pleaded not guilty. In addition to the criminal proceedings, civil proceedings were also initiated against him.

The current sentence follows last year’s conviction of tycoon Ilan Shor, who was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for his role in the same fraud case. Shor, who is currently in Israel, has actively organized opposition rallies against the pro-European government of President Maia Sandu. In response to his political activities, the Moldovan Constitutional Court banned the political party named after him.

Another key figure involved in this huge financial scandal is Vlad Plahotniuc, who once held extensive power in many sectors. Plahotniuc fled Moldova in 2019 and is believed to be in Northern Cyprus; he is still at large.

The consequences of this massive financial crime continue to reverberate through Moldova’s politics and justice system. More than thirty cases related to this fraud are pending before the courts. Last month, Moldova’s parliament ousted central bank governor Octavian Armasu for failing to take adequate measures to recover the lost funds.

Cover image source: Getty Images