He debuted with a hat-trick for the golden Leicester, and now he only plays in the park (VIDEO)

8 years ago, he debuted with a hat trick for his beloved Leicester. He was part of that Claudio Ranieri team that shocked the giants and won the most unexpected championship in the history of English football.

Now, however, Joe Dodu is far from the glitter of the Premier League. He has been unemployed for a year and is keeping fit at the park, hoping to revive his career.

Dodu is originally from Ghana but grew up in England. At the age of 13, he became part of the “foxes” school. Gradually worked his way up to the men’s team before being handed a chance by Ranieri in the League Cup second round tie with third division Bury.

Then he starts on the right flank, N’Golo Kante is on the left, and in front of them are Andrej Kramaric and Leonardo Ulloa. The 20-year-old Dodu opened the scoring in the 25th minute, and scored in the 86th and 90th minutes for the final score of 4:1.

“You had to be outstanding at Leicester to get a chance. I did well every year for the academy and Leicester U23s but it wasn’t enough until Ranieri came along. I was waiting for my moment. I grew up around Jeffrey Schlupp and Liam Moore and at 14 I played with them for years, even though they were much bigger than me,” says Dodu.

“I trained with the first team and that prepared me. When the opportunity came, I knew exactly what was required of me. I think having good players around also helps. N’Golo and I made our debut together in that cup game. Little did I know, that his usual position is a holding midfielder.”

