He defeated Napoleon, a dish that is now known and loved by the whole world was named after him

One of the most iconic British dishes is sirloin wellington, which is made with wonderful sirloin, mushroom pate and puff pastry. One of the most well-known dishes of all time is often on the holiday table, but it is also a great choice for New Year’s lunch. However, there are many secrets behind the name of the legendary dish.

If we were to ask history students where the name Sirloin Wellington came from, we can almost be sure that they would name Arthur Wellesley, the Duke of Wellington, who became famous for

defeated Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

However, the truth is that we cannot be sure where the name of the iconic dish comes from. It is possible that Wellesley was indeed the namesake, but there is no concrete evidence for this. Just as it is not known exactly when the legendary dish was first prepared. However, there are plenty of arguments in favor of it.

According to one, Duke Wellington preferred food that could be eaten on horseback, and Sirloin Wellington is exactly that. And according to a British story, the prince was not picky at all, and his cook especially liked to prepare this dish, so he often baked tenderloin wrapped in dough for him.

According to another theory, the dish got this name because

looks exactly like a wellington boot,

i.e. the footwear that the prince liked to wear.

The first written record of Wellington tenderloin dates back to 1899, when it appeared on the menu of a ship bound for America from Hamburg. The next reference dates to 1903, when an article in the Los Angeles Times mentions the dish. We had to wait until 1940 for the first recipe to appear. Strangely, these early references are almost all to America rather than the UK.

Other gastrohistorians believe that sirloin wellington originates from the French dish called “filet de boeuf en croûte”, which was adopted by the British at some point in history.

It is not known exactly where the food comes from, but it is sure to be amazingly delicious.

(Source: The Daily Meal, photos: Spago)

wellington | gastro history | tenderloin | hanger | food

