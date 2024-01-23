He didn’t care at all: the reaction of Lionel Messi’s BODYGUARD with a police officer who wanted to take a photo

#didnt #care #reaction #Lionel #Messis #BODYGUARD #police #officer #wanted #photo

Yassine Cheuko became known for being Lionel Messi’s bodyguard and follows him wherever he goes to take care of him. No matter who bothers the best player in the world, his guardian prevents it: he already did it with children and now he arrested a police officer.

At the exit to the playing field where Inter Miami and FC Dallas face each other, a member of the local forces tried to take a photo with the Argentine star, but the outcome was unexpected.

Cheuko grabbed his arm and separated him from Messi, while Leo continued walking next to Luis Suárez.

In the video you can see how the police officer turned around thinking that his idol had grabbed him, but his face changed when he saw that it was the bodyguard.

Yassine Cheuko always follows Messi closely (Photo: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)