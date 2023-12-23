He disappeared from the police station, they found photos from 2050 with him

#disappeared #police #station #photos

A man claims to have traveled through time

The police found photos from 2050 with him

In 2006, a certain Sergey Ponomarenko appeared in Kyiv with a very old camera and a passport from the Soviet era. According to the developed photos, the police found a woman who knew him. She confirmed that the man disappeared decades ago because he traveled to the year 2050 in a time machine.

Ukrainian time traveler

In 2006, a man appeared in Kyiv wandering the streets wearing flashy clothes and an ancient camera hanging around his neck. After being taken to the police station, he testified that he was born in 1932 and is 25 years old.

His statement became even stranger when he pulled out his passport, a Soviet document from the 1950s with a photo in which he still looked 25 years old, the IFLScience website writes. The man in question was named Sergey Ponomarenko.

Ponomarenko told officials he had no idea how he ended up in Kyiv. When the lawmen examined his camera, they discovered that it was an old model that had not been produced since the 1970s and that only an expert could have developed the film from it. Therefore, they sought out one such person, and he confirmed that the images depict Kyiv as it was in the 1950s.

Among the photos, they also found footage of Sergei and an unnamed woman. The last photo then showed a UFO in the sky, which according to Ponomarenko was the last thing he took before he suddenly found himself in the future. However, the tangled story does not end there.

The police took Sergej to a room at the police station where he was supposed to wait for further questioning, and he disappeared. There was nothing on the security cameras – the guy evaporated. The police then put the pieces of the puzzle together and found in historical records a man with the same name who went missing in 1958.

They also tracked down his girlfriend at the time, now in her seventies, and found out that she was the same woman as in the photographs. She told the police that Sergei once disappeared for two years before reappearing. He then disappeared again in the 1970s, although years later he sent her several photographs that he claimed to have taken in the future — the year 2050.

Did he really travel to 2050?

Youtuber Joe Scott also learned about the remarkable story of the Ukrainian time traveler, who dug through photos and footage that were taken during the incriminated period and found several ambiguities.

First, the skyscrapers behind Sergei in the “from the future” photo appear to have been cloned and are likely the Empire State Building. Other photos from the alleged year 2050 appear to have come from the Ukrainian TV show Aliens. It discusses the possible existence of extraterrestrial life and is similar to a program that ran on the History Channel.

It is certain that the story of Sergei Ponomarenko is accompanied by a number of ambiguities. To this day, it is not known how he could disappear from the police station or where he is. Does he really time travel to the future? Make up your own mind…

Preview photo source: TheDigitalArtist / Pixabay, source: IFLScience