He doubled as Hollywood star Steve McQueen: Porsche mourns the death of the racing driver legend | Regional

Sports car manufacturer Porsche is in mourning: the former German racing driver and visionary of the company, Herbert Linge (95), died on Friday. Porsche AG announced this in dismay in the evening.

“Herbert Linge knew my grandfather personally. Thanks to employees like him, Porsche was able to rebuild its business operations in Stuttgart with my father Ferry and expand it internationally. We are very grateful. Our thoughts are with his family,” said the chairman of the supervisory board, Dr. Wolfgang Porsche.

He is the grandson of Porsche founder Ferdinand “Ferry” Porsche. In the late 1950s, Linge recommended a site near his home town of Weissbach (Baden-Würtemberg) for test drives. Porsche still calls the location its “think tank” today.

Double use for Steve McQueen

Herbert Linge (2nd from right) in 1970 on the set of the film “Le Mans” with Steve McQueen (in a white turtleneck)

Photo: Porsche

Linge is one of the few contemporary witnesses who got to know Ferdinand Porsche personally. He was involved in the development of the first Porsche 356 designed in Stuttgart. According to the company, each of the early sports cars was only delivered after Linge test drove them.

This is how he came to a career as a successful racing driver. As overall winner, he finished, among other things, the Liège-Rome-Liège Rally in 1954, the Tour de Corse in 1960 and the Marathon de la Route at the Nürburgring in 1967.

In 1965, Linge finished fifth in the Monte Carlo Rally together with later Porsche race director Peter Falk. In 1970 he took part in the 24-hour race with a Porsche 908 that was converted into a camera car for filming. After the race, he doubled for Hollywood star Steve McQueen in the racing scenes for the film “Le Mans”.

Awarded the Federal Cross of Merit

Herbert Linge died at the age of 95

Photo: Porsche

Because safety in motorsport was important to him, Linge founded the Safety Squadron of the Supreme National Sports Commission for Automobile Sport (ONS) in 1972.

Mobile track security and equipping sports cars with fire extinguishers saved the lives of many racing drivers in the 1970s and 1980s. Ten years after the invention of the ONS, his commitment earned him the Federal Cross of Merit for his life’s work.

Herbert Linge (right) and Porsche race director Peter Falk (left) at the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally

Photo: Porsche

Linge’s first ONS company car was a Porsche 914/6 GT, which took part in the Monte Carlo Rally in 1971. The vehicle, equipped with various safety systems and a fire extinguishing system, established itself as the “fastest fire department in the world”.

