He doubled as Hollywood star Steve McQueen: Porsche mourns the death of the racing driver legend | Regional

#doubled #Hollywood #star #Steve #McQueen #Porsche #mourns #death #racing #driver #legend #Regional

Sports car manufacturer Porsche is in mourning: the former German racing driver and visionary of the company, Herbert Linge (95), died on Friday. Porsche AG announced this in dismay in the evening.

“Herbert Linge knew my grandfather personally. Thanks to employees like him, Porsche was able to rebuild its business operations in Stuttgart with my father Ferry and expand it internationally. We are very grateful. Our thoughts are with his family,” said the chairman of the supervisory board, Dr. Wolfgang Porsche.

He is the grandson of Porsche founder Ferdinand “Ferry” Porsche. In the late 1950s, Linge recommended a site near his home town of Weissbach (Baden-Würtemberg) for test drives. Porsche still calls the location its “think tank” today.

Double use for Steve McQueen

Herbert Linge (2nd from right) in 1970 on the set of the film “Le Mans” with Steve McQueen (in a white turtleneck)

Photo: Porsche

Linge is one of the few contemporary witnesses who got to know Ferdinand Porsche personally. He was involved in the development of the first Porsche 356 designed in Stuttgart. According to the company, each of the early sports cars was only delivered after Linge test drove them.

This is how he came to a career as a successful racing driver. As overall winner, he finished, among other things, the Liège-Rome-Liège Rally in 1954, the Tour de Corse in 1960 and the Marathon de la Route at the Nürburgring in 1967.

also read

Also Read:  these brands will be the first to offer it - SMARTmania.cz

In 1965, Linge finished fifth in the Monte Carlo Rally together with later Porsche race director Peter Falk. In 1970 he took part in the 24-hour race with a Porsche 908 that was converted into a camera car for filming. After the race, he doubled for Hollywood star Steve McQueen in the racing scenes for the film “Le Mans”.

Awarded the Federal Cross of Merit

Herbert Linge died at the age of 95

Photo: Porsche

Because safety in motorsport was important to him, Linge founded the Safety Squadron of the Supreme National Sports Commission for Automobile Sport (ONS) in 1972.

Mobile track security and equipping sports cars with fire extinguishers saved the lives of many racing drivers in the 1970s and 1980s. Ten years after the invention of the ONS, his commitment earned him the Federal Cross of Merit for his life’s work.

Herbert Linge (right) and Porsche race director Peter Falk (left) at the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally

Photo: Porsche

Linge’s first ONS company car was a Porsche 914/6 GT, which took part in the Monte Carlo Rally in 1971. The vehicle, equipped with various safety systems and a fire extinguishing system, established itself as the “fastest fire department in the world”.

Crass acceleration monster Tesla truck destroys Porsche

Which: Tesla 14.12.2023

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY – Early legislative elections in sight
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY – Early legislative elections in sight
Posted on
ROOT RICE – Two people taken into custody
ROOT RICE – Two people taken into custody
Posted on
This is like saying yes to polar bear hunting, Ulf
This is like saying yes to polar bear hunting, Ulf
Posted on
Gintas Petrus joked after the mistake in the Dakar prologue: the Chinese are to blame, where is the Communist Party looking? | Sports
Gintas Petrus joked after the mistake in the Dakar prologue: the Chinese are to blame, where is the Communist Party looking? | Sports
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News