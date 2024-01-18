He faced 35% of the players in NBA history

#faced #players #NBA #history

He is 39 years old, has four NBA rings, four Finals MVPs and is the leading scorer in league history. LeBron James He is the owner of great records, but in addition, a number illustrates his longevity and validity: he faced 35% of all NBA players.

LeBron faced 35% of all NBA players

The NBA It dates back to decades of teams made up of great stars, many of whom remained in their franchises for many years or, when changing entities, maintained the highest level. That number amounts to 4,766 players in league history.

The relevant data is that LeBron James39 years old and with an enviable career, faced no less than 35% of all basketball players who went through the NBA: faced 1,668as revealed by the ESPN broadcast of the Lakers’ game against the Mavericks.

The rival he crossed the most times was Andre Iguodala, with 70 duels. He shared a team with 227 teammates, with Zydrunas Ilgauskas being the player with whom he trained the longest, in the Cavaliers.

The King turns 39 and the NBA salutes him with an emotional video.

Netflix to release NBA documentary

With successes linked to the Argentine National Team, biographies of great sports stars and the resounding notoriety that ‘Quarterback’ gained, focused on NFL players, Netflix will now exploit the NBA.

Journalist Shams Charania reported through his Twitter account that the streaming platform is putting together a documentary with five All-Stars from the best league in the world: LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis.

The content will not only focus on sports, but also on the life story of each protagonist and that is why the choice was so varied.

The role of LeBron James

King will not only provide his insight as a legendary player and tell his life story, but he will be involved in the production. The documentary will have the collaboration of renowned production companies, such as Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, LeBron James’ company, and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, underlining the ambition of the series and ensuring high-quality production.

Even Obama’s signature was already part of the NFL series.