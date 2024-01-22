“He felt unwell for reasons still undetermined”: a worker dies in a meat processing company

#felt #unwell #reasons #undetermined #worker #dies #meat #processing #company

The man was employed by a subcontractor of the meat processing company in Deinze, said press magistrate of the labor prosecutor’s office Elke Vande Velde. “He was working on a machine that quickly freezes food at a very low temperature and became unwell for reasons still undetermined.”

A forensic doctor has been appointed to clarify the causes of death. “The first findings show that a quantity of nitrogen gas could have been released, causing a lack of oxygen,” reports the labor auditor.

An investigation will also have to verify whether work safety legislation has been respected.

Also Read:  Cuando Cubango companies owe more than one million kwanzas to Correios de Angola -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Passenger train traffic is improving slightly; significant complications on the Riga-Aizkraukle line / Article
Passenger train traffic is improving slightly; significant complications on the Riga-Aizkraukle line / Article
Posted on
Nicușor Dan, overflowing with sincerity: Gabriela Firea, favorite to win the elections at the Capital City Hall – News by sources
Nicușor Dan, overflowing with sincerity: Gabriela Firea, favorite to win the elections at the Capital City Hall – News by sources
Posted on
Africa Cup – Hosts Ivory Coast threatens to be eliminated from the preliminary round – Sport
Africa Cup – Hosts Ivory Coast threatens to be eliminated from the preliminary round – Sport
Posted on
Neurocognitive disorders: 145% increase in cases in Quebec by 2050
Neurocognitive disorders: 145% increase in cases in Quebec by 2050
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News