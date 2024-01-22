“He felt unwell for reasons still undetermined”: a worker dies in a meat processing company

#felt #unwell #reasons #undetermined #worker #dies #meat #processing #company

The man was employed by a subcontractor of the meat processing company in Deinze, said press magistrate of the labor prosecutor’s office Elke Vande Velde. “He was working on a machine that quickly freezes food at a very low temperature and became unwell for reasons still undetermined.”

A forensic doctor has been appointed to clarify the causes of death. “The first findings show that a quantity of nitrogen gas could have been released, causing a lack of oxygen,” reports the labor auditor.

An investigation will also have to verify whether work safety legislation has been respected.