He gave a date for Istanbul! Polar cold and snow are coming

#gave #date #Istanbul #Polar #cold #snow #coming

While temperatures are above seasonal norms this year due to global warming, winter has not yet shown its effect in Istanbul, where there was short-term snowfall in November. It is estimated that snow will fall in the city on Tuesday due to the cold wave coming from the poles and entering the country via the Balkans.

Meteorological engineer Güven Özdemir said that there has been no effective snowfall in the city for a long time. Reminding that the snow that fell in the city in November was especially effective in the higher parts of regions such as Pendik, Ümraniye, Beykoz, Üsküdar, Kartal, Silivri, Çatalca, Başakşehir, Özdemir said, “The new cold air mass coming from the Balkans will enter Turkey through the Western Black Sea and Thrace next week.” “As the continuing warming in the stratosphere causes the polar vortex to slow down and deteriorate, the possibility of polar cold coming over Europe or Siberia increases.” he said.

A SECOND COLD WAVE IS ALSO EXPECTED

Özdemir stated that the temperatures in the city will drop as of Tuesday and stated the following:

“The polar cold will retreat downwards. Starting from Tuesday, cold air and snowfall will enter Thrace in the evening hours.

Temperatures will begin to drop below 10 degrees on Tuesday. We expect it to snow in Istanbul as of Tuesday evening.

Rain will be seen in short intervals, especially in the higher parts of Istanbul and the coastal areas. “As the wind turns to the north, the temperature in Istanbul will drop to 3 to 5 degrees on Tuesday.”

Stating that it is highly probable that a new and strong system will come to the city in the second half of January, Özdemir said, “According to the models, we expect the snowfall in that period to be stronger.” said.