“He gave me a present!”. The former UEFAntastic spoke about the relationship with the boss from FCSB

Mihai Neșu was the guest of Adrian Artene, the editorial director of the Gândul trust, on the “Altceva” podcast. During the conversation, the former footballer from FCSB (former Steaua Bucharest), confessed that in 2021 he received unexpected help from Gigi Becali.

In fact, also then, the businessman told him that whenever he needs a sum of money for the Sfantul Nectarie Recovery Complex in Oradea, to let him know without any hesitation.

Gigi Becali bought Mihai Neșu the special car that helps him move

Two years ago, Gigi Becali helped Mihai Neșu with a special car to ensure his travel. But, the gesture of the boss from FCSB did not stop there. He informed his former footballer that if he needs financial help for the St. Nectarie Recovery Complex, addressed to people with neuromotor disabilities, not to hesitate to let him know.

“He helped me two years ago (No. Gigi Becali). He gave me a present. An accomplice was Mihai, my assistant, who saw that we had an adapted car, only he had problems. And for fear of staying on the road, they looked for a sponsor to buy me a new car and they ended up with Gigi. Nea Gigi sponsored the purchase of this car that I came with now. That was the last time I spoke with him and he told me that if we got stuck with the finances of our project, that we were at the beginning, to contact him immediately, without hesitation.

Thank God I had a lot of help from people on this project. At the moment we are not stuck. God always sent us donations in materials and money. For now, I haven’t called her Gigi”, declared Mihai Neșu, at Altceva, with Adrian Artene.

Mihai Neșu knows all the results of the Super League and international football

Asked by Adrian Artene if he still watches football matchesMihai Neșu confessed that he channels his energy on other sources: the Saint Nectarie Recovery Complex and the foundation that bears his name. However, being passionate about statistics, he is aware of all the results in domestic and international football.

“Now, I’m not really into football either. I still watch when I go to bed. I know all the results, I go to bed, I read more. I like it, I’m fond of statistics, I like to read the resulting rankings. But I moved away from the world of football. All my energy is channeled here, to this project, and to the foundation”Mihai Neșu also said.