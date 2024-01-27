He had his teeth done in Turkey, and since then the tiktoker has been unable to chew

They are pretty but useless.

Brandon Beavis (Beavo), who became known for his eating videos, recently had his teeth done in Turkey, among other things, he got pearly white dentures. The tiktoker with more than 1.2 million followers – who regularly shares footage of himself munching on burgers, fried chicken and other fast food – has been eating almost exclusively without chewing since the dental procedure. And his fans are puzzled by what happened, saying he paid unnecessarily for “Hollywood teeth” while he can’t use them.

He got his dentures done at a clinic in Turkey, the video about it was seen by more than 5.4 million people. “Since I became popular on TikTok, even more people have seen my teeth up close in my videos” – he explained why he felt the need to sit in the dentist’s chair for the perfect smile.

This is not the first time that someone has visited dentists in Turkey with a pore. Earlier, a tiktoker named Scott also “bathed”: his teeth, bleached in Turkey, glowed in the dark. However, a 33-year-old British man died during dental treatment in Turkey, even though he only traveled to have his teeth whitened.

Featured photos source: TikTok /@BEAVO

