He hanged his one-year-old dog and stabbed him with a knife. The accused faces imprisonment for the disgusting act

#hanged #oneyearold #dog #stabbed #knife #accused #faces #imprisonment #disgusting #act

ČIFÁRE / Investigating environmental police charged a 66-year-old man from the village of Čifáre in the district of Nitra for the offense of animal cruelty. The accused killed his one-year-old dog in October 2023.

The accused found out that his own dog had killed several of his chickens. He carried it to the barn area, where he hung it on a noose of twine. The dog began to suffocate, but did not die. The accused stabbed him in the neck with a sharp object, killing the dog.

According to locals, the man then threw the animal behind the house. We’re told he currently lives alone. Relatives should have noticed that he had fun with the dog. Their conscience gnawed, so after a while they reported everything to the police. “If proven guilty, the perpetrator faces a prison sentence of six months to three years,” the police wrote in the post.

The locals were surprised by what happened, they think that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crime. But that does not excuse the man.

FB – SR Police – Nitra region

In this context, the police are warning citizens that any unjustified action leading to the injury or death of an animal is an illegal action within the meaning of the Veterinary Care Act.