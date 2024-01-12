He has the ugliest lawn in the world and is even proud of it

#ugliest #lawn #world #proud

“I’ll only miss that beautiful, green lawn,” can be said by those who think that a proper garden can’t exist without a regularly mowed and constantly watered lawn, because it’s so beautiful. A Swedish initiative, on the other hand, takes pride in everyday aesthetics and rewards the ugliest lawn in the world. Namely because such a garden has a good chance of greater biological diversity, and no water was even wasted on it. The latest winner is a Tasmanian turf we’d never say it is.

The World’s Ugliest Lawn website shows an area full of holes, interspersed with a few dried grass tufts and sun-bleached grass, roughly what we imagine a semi-desert, unkempt lawn to look like. But this corresponds exactly to the call for tenders.

“This is the most beautiful example of the ugliest lawn for the world’s most worthy cause: water conservation. This is the genius of competition. He sheds light on such a serious topic with humor. It rewards those who are willing to proudly proclaim that theirs is the kind of lawn that deserves disgusted looks from neighbors – and applause from around the world,” reads the Sweden-based organization’s website. The international jury also thanked all the applicants for their hideous lawns and encouraged them to be proud of their ugliness.

In addition to the Australian climate, Kathleen Murray from Tasmania owes her victory to the fact that she didn’t water her garden at all, which was still being dug up by marsupials and bandicoots, as well as sanas.

The World’s Ugliest Lawn and its owner, Kathleen Murray – Photo: Gotland.com

Murray lives in an area without running water, and considers the rainwater collected in tanks too valuable to waste on the lawn. If he and his family ran out of water, it could take up to two weeks for water to be delivered by tanker.

Not watering brought him some realizations. “I used to think that bandicoots were beasts of mass destruction that invaded my lawn, but now I see that they have actually saved me from ever having to mow. I’m a fan of guilt-free weekends, especially since my ex-husband walked away with the lawnmower in 2016,” the Guardian quoted the woman as saying.

“You have to choose. Do you want farmers to have enough water to grow food for the growing human population, or do you want to play some kind of lawn Nazi contest with your neighbors to make them jealous of how green your lawn is?” Murray, who now sees his garden as an extension of a nature reserve, laid bare the goals of the competition. Lots of new species, lizards, anteaters, kangaroos, wallabies and philander kangaroos appeared there.

The neighbor’s garden is even browner

The World’s Ugliest Lawn initiative was launched in 2022, when Gotland, Sweden, was banned from watering due to dwindling water supplies. According to an OECD report, the Baltic Sea island’s water resources will decrease by 13 percent between 2021 and 2050. Then came the idea that the economical use of water could also be promoted with dry lawns. So far, the competitions have proven to be effective, water consumption on Gotland has decreased by 5 percent. According to the organizers, people often take care of their lawns as a result of social pressure, because they feel that this also shows that they are in order.

After Gotland, other settlements in Sweden got involved, then the ugly garden became fashionable in Canada, and now people from all over the world have joined the movement. In parts of Australia, South Africa and the United States with a dry climate, a lot of water is sprinkled, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 60 percent of household water use goes to the lawn and garden, so it would be worthwhile to give up the weeding lawn in these areas.