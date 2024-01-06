He hit a rival and the judge sanctioned the other way around

#hit #rival #judge #sanctioned

This morning, Memphis Grizzlies surpassed Los Angeles Lakers by 127 to 113 in a very hot match. In fact, LeBron James He was the protagonist of an unusual event. He disputed a ball on the ground with Jaren Jackson, hit him intentionally and the judge charged the 24-year-old center with a technical foul.

LeBron on fire against Jackson

It was a hot match that won him this morning Memphis Grizzlies a Los Angeles Lakers by 127 to 113, with great individual performances.

On the Los Angeles team, LeBron James He scored 32 points, five rebounds and seven assists, accompanied by Anthony Davis, with 31 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Austin Reaves, who reached 19 points, with seven rebounds and 12 assists.

On the rival team, the one who shone was Jaren Jackson Jr.with 31 points, nine rebounds and one assist, while Marcus Smart reached 29 points, with two rebounds and five assists.

It was a close match, where King showed his bad temper. While disputing a ball on the ground with Jackson, he placed a visibly intentional elbow strike on him. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins exploded at the judge. What was unusual was the referee’s decision: LeBron went without foul and Jackson took the technical foul.

NBA All-Star Game: voting

The first scrutiny was announced for the All-Star Game of the NBA, which will take place on February 18 in Indianapolis. In this vote count, the assessment of the election is broken down as follows to form the teams: 50% by the fans, 25% by the NBA players and 25% by a group of journalists selected by the league.

The second vote will be known on January 11, while the starters and substitutes for the All-Star Game will be announced on the 25th of the first month of the year, in an edition where the traditional rivalry format between conferences returns: West vs. This.

NBA All-Star Game: voting and players

In the first scrutiny, it was revealed how the NBA players are positioned for starting the All-Star game on February 18.

LeBron, of the Los Angeles Lakers, leads the list of the most voted among forwards and centers in the West with 2,008,645; followed by Kevin Durant, of the Phoenix Suns, with 1,807,394; Nikola Jokic, of Denver Nuggets, with 1,636,041; and Anthony Davis, of the Los Angeles Lakers, with 988,225.

As for the point guards and guards in that conference, Luka Doncic, from the Dallas Mavericks, added 1,452,733. Behind him are Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, with 1,394,980; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, of Oklahoma City Thunder, with 966,927; and James Harden, of the Los Angeles Clippers, with 431,951.

In the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, led the forwards and centers with 2,171,812. Behind them are Joel Embiid, of the Philadelphia 76ers, with 1,844,025; Jayson Tatum, of the Boston Celtics, with 1,765,919; and Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat, with 767,913.

In addition, Tyrese Haliburton, of the Indiana Pacers, was the point guard or shooting guard who received the most support in the East with 1,380,795. Behind him are Damian Lillard, of the Milwaukee Bucks, with 955,751; Trae Young, of the Atlanta Hawks, with 873,979; and Donovan Mitchell, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, with 624,819.