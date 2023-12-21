He is a national team, he was able to reach Colo Colo and dreams of returning to the U – En Cancha

#national #team #reach #Colo #Colo #dreams #returning #Cancha

By Jorge Romero December 20, 2023 at 10:55 p.m.

Rodrigo Echeverría is a genius and figure in Huracán de Argentina. The midfielder arrived at the Globe mid-season and did not take long to demonstrate his abilities. However, and despite his good performance on the other side of the mountain range, the footballer does not forget the University of Chile.

In conversation with the TNT Sports program Todos Somos Técnicos, the national team did not hide his desire to have another opportunity in the team of his loves, a situation that could have materialized in the middle of the year, where the archrival of the blues was also interested. in their services.

“Before Huracán I had an offer from the U and another from Colo Colo, but I tell everyone: I want a revenge at the University of Chile, to consolidate myself and achieve important things with the club,” the La Roja player began by saying.

Echeverría did not stop there. “I have been a fan since I was a child and my family is the same, so it is something that has been well instilled in me. I experienced many things with the U, that is why I am so identified and I want my revenge. I hope it happens”, he concluded regarding the topic.

It should be noted that the midfielder is trained in the students and in his two stints with the team (2012-2015 and 2017-2019), he was not able to shine as he is doing today. He played 63 games, did not register goals or assists and won a title (as a youth), which evidently justifies the thirst for revenge that he wants in the secular institution.

Rodrigo Echeverría established himself as the great “revelation” of the season. The footballer was one of the star figures of the National Championship in the first six months with Everton, as a result he left for Huracán where he is a figure and consequently, he is considered in La Roja.

Today, the footballer stars in one of the soap operas in Argentina. After his good performance at the Globe, Boca Juniors set their sights on him and intends to sign him for 2024. Faced with the possibility of joining Xeneize, Echeverría spoke.

“I know what Boca Juniors is. If it happens, happy, but today I am a Huracán player and I owe it to the club. Afterwards I don’t drive anymore and my representative is seeing that,” said the former University of Chile.

Finally, he indicated what his plans are in the short and medium term. “My thought is to continue in Argentine soccer or in another country, where soccer is competitive. I like England, especially because of the pace at which they play.

The 2 U players who would enter into the negotiation with Huachipato for Gustavo Álvarez

Universidad de Chile intends to have the squad formed for the start of the preseason.

Colo Colo has already found a replacement for Jordhy Thompson before his departure to Russian football

The white team would put its chips in a returnee to assume responsibilities in the midfield, while the midfielder would have a deadline to finalize his arrival in Russia