He is not leaving: he did not perform in 2023 and the University of Chile will give him another chance

University of Chile wants to return to glory in the 2024 season. Although the blue club failed to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana, it managed to move away from the bottom of the table and, therefore, from relegation. In any case, fans lose patience with the title drought and Azul Azul knows it. However, the concessionaire wants to give a new opportunity to one of the institution’s greatest promises, even though it did not meet expectations in 2023.

The departure of Mauricio Pellegrino is the first step of University of Chile in the restructuring of the blue team. While the directors are looking for the ideal technical director to take charge of Bulla in 2024, they are also analyzing the particular situation of each of the footballers. In this context, Lucas Assadi is one of the most criticized cases, taking into account the great level that he showed the previous year and could not maintain it in 2023. According to information from Bolavip, the U will give the youth squad a new opportunity .

The U wants to raise the price of the youth squad again

The main objective of University of Chile It is to put Lucas Assadi in the showcase again and for foreign clubs to be interested in his record in the future. The leaders hope that the next Romántico Viajero coach will give the youth squad more experience and achieve a good first half of 2024. In that sense, added to his participation with the Chilean under 23 National Team in the Venezuela Pre-Olympic, Assadi could leave the combined blue a good figure in case he continues his career outside the country.

Lucas Assadi’s market value

The U youth player stood out in a terrible 2022 season, where the team had to fight to stay in the first division, which raised its price in the market. After the first half of 2023, Assadi established himself as the most valuable player of Romantico Viajero. The midfielder went from being worth 1.8 million euros in April 2023 to 4 million of the European currency just three months later.

Lucas Assadi’s market evolution

Although in the second part of the year, the footballer from Puente Alto did not shine in Pellegrino’s squad, his market value was maintained, according to data published by the Transfermarkt page.