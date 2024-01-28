He is trying to create the worst game in the world, collecting fans by the thousands

#create #worst #game #world #collecting #fans #thousands

Most video games are a collective effort, but even today there are solitaires who manage to conquer the world without cooperating with anyone. Recently, there is, for example, a twenty-one-year-old punk called Zeekers, who at the end of last year captivated the community with the team-based shooter Lethal Company (see our article). But for every such lucky person who becomes a millionaire overnight, there are tens, hundreds, maybe thousands of similar ones who were not so lucky and their work went unnoticed.

Cheap graphics is probably the last problem that Monster Sniper Season 3 has.

Until recently, the young American Carsen Rapp was one of them. After all, it’s no wonder that he hasn’t become famous yet, even though he’s been involved in game development since he was twelve years old, and he hasn’t been able to finish any of his roughly fifty attempts so far. In an interview with PC Gamer magazine, he revealed that the only thing he really enjoys about development is constantly adding new features to games. When there is time for general debugging, testing, fixing bugs and similar non-creative activities, but essential to the success of the game, he loses interest in the work.

One day, however, he had a saving thought – what if, unlike everyone else, he didn’t try to create the best game possible, but on the contrary, the worst ever created. And so Monster Sniper: Season 3 was born.

Imagine having to fill in a captcha every time you restart a level. Especially if she looked like this.

At its core, it’s a classic action platformer where the player is tasked with guiding his mouse hero through several challenging levels. However, it gradually expands the traditional concept with a number of mechanics whose purpose is only to make the player’s experience as unpleasant as possible. And he really succeeds very well.

He was the first to think of turning the classic scheme around, where the movement of the character is controlled by the keys and aiming with the mouse. In Monster Sniper it’s the exact opposite, which alone is enough to keep me from even getting past the first location despite several attempts. At the same time, it is said to be the smallest…

Rapp’s efforts have attracted the attention of viewers on the social network TikTok, and they are now giving him advice on how to spice up the overall experience. And they are quite vicious. In the game, we can already find, for example, non-skippable plot animations, invisible platforms, a strict time limit or copying the captcha code at every new attempt. The need to keep the mouse in a good mood by writing compliments and encouraging him, otherwise he will stop responding to the player’s instructions, seems downright sadistic. And be careful, the mouse is very careful that you don’t repeat yourself too much, so you need to always be creative when encouraging.

New functions are added to the game approximately every other week, despite the initial statement, Rapp also takes care of testing them so that the game can actually be played to the end. And believe it or not, there are many who actually try. What’s more, it’s also a race to see who can run through which levels faster.

Thousands of people have already tried Monster Sniper: Season 3 (by the way, you can too for free, directly from the browser at this address), and thousands more are watching his actions on TikTok. Not bad for the worst game in the world, right? Carsen would see it as the ultimate achievement if someone tried to defeat the game at the Games Done Quick charity festival, where the annual competition is to defeat old and often very obscure titles as quickly as possible. His wish could easily come true, after all, a dog appeared among the contestants this year, so why not this game?

Fingers crossed, but even if Monster Sniper: Season 3 does ever actually finish, we won’t be reviewing it.