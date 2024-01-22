He joked to his friends that he was going to blow up the plane, Spanish fighter jets escorted him to Menorca

#joked #friends #blow #plane #Spanish #fighter #jets #escorted #Menorca

A British man has been charged with disorderly conduct in Spain after he wrote to his friends on Snapchat in July 2022 that he was going to blow up the plane on which he was traveling to the island of Menorca, reports the BBC.

Aditya Verma, then 18, wrote on Snapchat to a group of friends that

“I’m about to blow up the plane (I’m a Taliban)”.

The message was sent just before the plane left Gatwick Airport, so the airport’s Wi-Fi network automatically flagged it as suspicious and forwarded it to British intelligence.

The secret service notified Spanish colleagues that they had found such a message, so the Spanish Air Force sent two F-18 fighter jets to escort the easyJet plane on which Verma was traveling.

When they landed in Menorca, the plane was searched, but no bomb was found. Verma was arrested but released on bail. After returning to the UK, he was also interrogated by British intelligence.

He said he didn’t want to cause panic, he just sent the message to his buddies. He added that he had been teased about his looks since he was a child, so all the original recipients knew he was just kidding.

They asked what he thought when he saw the fighter plane in the window. He replied that he believed they were holding a drill for the Russian invasion that had begun not long before. The pilot said the F-18s were responding to an accidentally activated distress signal.

Police told the court that they had searched Verma’s phone and, although he sometimes looked up the clashes between Pakistan and India and the presence of Islamic State in the region, they found no sign that Verma was a terrorist.

He won’t even be charged with it, and he won’t go to jail. On the other hand, he can receive a fine of up to 22.5 thousand euros (8.6 million forints), and the Spanish Ministry of Defense demands an additional 95 thousand euros (36.4 million forints) in compensation for the unnecessary deployment of fighter jets.