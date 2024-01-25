He killed his wife, who gave birth and was discharged… The murderous husband’s statement was revealed

#killed #wife #gave #birth #discharged.. #murderous #husbands #statement #revealed

The horrifying incident took place in the evening hours of January 21 in the rural Dara District of Artuklu district…

Vatfa Ecevit, who gave birth to a daughter at Mardin Training and Research Hospital on January 19, was discharged.

Vatfa Ecevit, who came to her house, was stabbed many times by her husband Mehmet Şiyar Ecevit, with whom she had an argument. During the incident, Mehmet Şiyar Ecevit’s mother was also injured in her hand.

Vatfa Ecevit, who was taken to Mardin Training and Research Hospital by ambulance, could not be saved.

The body of Vatfa Ecevit, mother of two children, was buried in the neighborhood after the autopsy. Mehmet Şiyar Ecevit, who was detained after the incident, was arrested for ‘intentional murder against his wife’.

‘I WAS HIGH, I DON’T REMEMBER EXACTLY’

Mehmet Şiyar Ecevit, who said in his statement at the prosecutor’s office that they came home by taxi on the day they were discharged, said:

-My wife was discharged from Mardin Training and Research Hospital due to birth. We brought my wife and my sister-in-law to my house by taxi.

-I was high, I don’t remember exactly. I kicked my sister-in-law out of the house. About a year ago, I had a camera installed at the entrance, exit and back of my house in order to clear myself of drug dealing and drug use crimes that were accused of me.

-I had taken images on my phone that were previously recorded by these cameras about the incident that I told them about. When my wife and mother did not believe me, I turned on the phone and showed the images to both of them.

-But they didn’t believe me, they said there were only stones and soil in the images. That’s why we argued with my wife.

-For these reasons, I got angry and went upstairs. I drank all the methamphetamine, pills, sugar, 1 liter of whiskey and cigarettes that I had obtained from people I did not know before and hid in my room.

-I don’t remember where I found the knife. I remember attacking Vatfa, hitting him 3-4 times and getting injured.

‘MY MOTHER JUMPED ON VATFA SO THAT I WOULD NOT HIT HER WITH A KNIFE’

Stating that his mother, who was at home, intervened, pushed him and he fell to the ground, Ecevit said:

-I remember stabbing me 3-4 times during the incident, how come 17 times? When I let go of the knife, the knife was hanging on Vatfa’s stomach, it remained inside him.

-My uncle came and slapped me and pushed me. They hurriedly hugged Vatfa and took him to the hospital. I don’t know if the knife was removed, who removed it, and what happened next.

-When I attacked, my mother jumped on Vatfa so that I wouldn’t hit her. I didn’t wave a knife at my mother.

-He may have injured his hand while trying to stop me. He wasn’t leaving me, he was throwing himself in front of Vatfa, he was pushing me.