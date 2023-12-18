He kills his boy and commits suicide

The trail of a father who allegedly killed his 5-year-old boy before killing himself on Friday in Anahidita, in the fokontany of Miarinarivo-Vinanitelo, in the district of Manakara, is favored by the gendarmerie seized of the investigation .

The blood-curdling crime arose from a domestic dispute between the 30-year-old man and his wife. According to information collected by the gendarmes, they quarreled during the night from Thursday to Friday, for a reason still undetermined. The boy’s mother then left. She returned to her parents. His son stayed with his dad.

The next morning, precisely Friday, around 10 a.m., the child left the house without informing his father to join his mother.

This made the 30-year-old angry. He came to get him and brought him back. On the way home, he cut her head with a sharp metal object. The poor innocent man died at the scene. Her father abandoned her lifeless body. He fled to his house where he was later found dead, hanged. The Fokontany chief called the gendarmes from the Lokomby advanced post to go to the scene. A doctor and they carried out the observation together. The tragedy did not impact public order.

