He kills his boy and commits suicide

The trail of a father who allegedly killed his 5-year-old boy before killing himself on Friday in Anahidita, in the fokontany of Miarinarivo-Vinanitelo, in the district of Manakara, is favored by the gendarmerie seized of the investigation .

The blood-curdling crime arose from a domestic dispute between the 30-year-old man and his wife. According to information collected by the gendarmes, they quarreled during the night from Thursday to Friday, for a reason still undetermined. The boy’s mother then left. She returned to her parents. His son stayed with his dad.

The next morning, precisely Friday, around 10 a.m., the child left the house without informing his father to join his mother.

This made the 30-year-old angry. He came to get him and brought him back. On the way home, he cut her head with a sharp metal object. The poor innocent man died at the scene. Her father abandoned her lifeless body. He fled to his house where he was later found dead, hanged. The Fokontany chief called the gendarmes from the Lokomby advanced post to go to the scene. A doctor and they carried out the observation together. The tragedy did not impact public order.

Embroidery Leonard

Also Read:  The 'primitive' technique of healing wounds with larvae that became a weapon against antibiotic depletion

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
Posted on
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Posted on
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
Posted on
Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News