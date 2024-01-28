“He knew he didn’t have access. He was suspended for non-payment of dues”

#knew #didnt #access #suspended #nonpayment #dues

MEP Vlad Gheorghe claimed on Sunday, in a post on Facebook, that he was not allowed by the bodyguards to enter the headquarters of the USR party because “not listed as an active member”.

UPDATE 12:29 The leadership of USR reacted to the accusations of MEP Vlad Gheorghe, stating that he “he knew he didn’t have the right to vote and access” in the premises, because “he was suspended from the party for non-payment of dues„.

„A brief clarification related to what Vlad Gheorghe claims. Vlad was suspended from the party for non-payment of dues. Because he is suspended, he could not vote at the Political Committee, therefore he was not put on the access list. The list was made for the smooth running of the event, nothing out of the ordinary. The colleagues who handled access politely informed him that he was not on the list. That’s it. No more. Vlad knew that he did not have the right to vote and access“, said Ionuț Moșteanu, USR spokesman, on Sunday.

„Jthe dress shop has moved to USR! I was met with bodyguards at the entrance to the Political Committee of the party today. The news of the day is that the USR has only one MEP left – at least, according to the USR leadership.

Today I went to the Political Committee of the party I have been in since 2016 and I was not allowed to enter. I was told that “these are the orders” and that “I am not listed as a USR member” in the Register, “an active member”. I know that Cătălin Drula is not a lawyer, but he still has lawyers in the party – they would answer him voluntarily if he asked, he doesn’t have to pay them like his friend Cristian Ghinea. According to which article of the statute I am no longer a USR member? Which procedure? Did they legally announce the fact that out of two MEPs they only have one left? I certainly did not receive any summons, notification, or even a response to the addresses officially sent months ago to the party’s statutory forums.

USR, the grassroots party, the “different” party, for the people, among simple, honest, involved people, today has bodyguards guarding the entrance to the Political Committee. That’s how it will be when you make an alliance with what’s left of Gabriel Oprea’s UNPR in PMP, that’s what the Force of Right meant – I can’t tell you, because I wasn’t allowed to enter. I repeat, I was not allowed to participate in the statutory manner as a USR MEP“, said Gheorghe.

The MEP claims that “has no other solution” than “to say publicly what is happening“, because he would have tried on several occasions to talk with the president of USR, Cătălin Drula, but he would not have succeeded.

„To those who keep telling me that the laundry is washed in the family, I will tell them once more – it is I don’t know how many attempts I am making to talk to Cătălin Drula and the management of USR. From informal ways to official addresses and my presence at statutory meetings I have tried them all. I have no choice but to say publicly what is happening. It gives me no pleasure, it is beyond shameful what is happening“, he said.

Vlad Gheorghe criticized the leadership of the party and criticized the direction in which it is heading in the perspective of this year’s elections, especially the alliance with PMP and Forța Dreptei.

„We all hoped that at least in the second hour Cătălin Drula and the leadership of USR would wake up and offer Romanians the alternative promised in 2016 – a different party, with people who were no longer in power, without penalties, without “winning teams », with transparency and European principles internally and externally.

How do we do this with the PMP, in which there are many from Gabriel Oprea’s UNPR? How do we do this together with Forța Dreptei when the Orban government was the one that referred the DNA of the Forests to the CCR, a bill to which we contributed and which USR is still proud of? How do we do this with candidates put out of pen by the supreme leader on the lists, and the statute – the constitution of the USR – is negligible and internal democracy is a fad?“, Gheorghe also declared.

Finally, he also claims that whoever criticizes the leadership of the political formation “is either suspended or expelled from the party”.

„Who criticizes is either suspended or expelled from the party and should we accept this as a fact? Let there be peace, we are told now, as if that matters, not to do what is statutory, legal, moral, what we promised the Romanians when we entered politics to change this country.

When those from the old parties used to tell us “Ciocu little!” I went out into the street. I took to the streets against Dragnea. I told the Romanians that we want a Romania without penalties in public positions and I told them that we want justice, not corruption. Now we ally ourselves with those we opposed for what, so that there is peace?! With this silence, Dan Barna put Viorica Dăncilă in the second round in 2019 and we chose again with Iohannis. With this silence, the USR came behind the anti-European extremists in the polls. With this silence, Soșoaca is more presidential than Drula.

I cannot be a party to such a thing in order to be given a place on any list. None of my colleagues who entered USR with a creed can possibly be part of such a thing. USR’s mission is not to be quiet and to lie to each other that we are changing Romania in 2024 with a very optimistic 15% alongside PMP and Forța Dreptei. USR’s mission is to change this country, not to recycle controversial figures.

For this we had to fight on the podium with PSD and PNL, not to get a tortured 4th place in the voting options of the Romanians“, Vlad Gheorghe also wrote.

The MEP also accused that “no one is answering” the “DISASTER” from USR and requested the party leader “to wake up”.

„Is no one responsible for this disaster? USR members – those who are left – say disappointed that it is not ok, people on the street, on the official accounts say: Wake up, Cătălin Drula! USR, what are you doing?

This is not the party I joined in 2016, this is not why I stood in the street and took sticks on August 10, I fought nights in a row in the Iordache and Nicolicea committees, I wrote bills and won complaints at CCR. This is not why I worked for 3 years in the European Parliament and initiated the Green European Prosecutor and the resolution for accession to Schengen, this is not why I say to the Romanians #take_Lebanon – so that there will be peace for Drula and his friends. Romanians don’t want peace, they want to stop being thieves in power. And they will never vote for some who come with former thieves or their accomplices to lie to them that they will change Romania.

USR, wake up!“, concluded Gheorghe.