#room #improve

Nicholas Jarry and a Chilean delegation are representing the country in what is the United Cupa tennis competition that closed 2023 and lit the fires in this 2024in a tournament where the national team faces tough rivals such as Canada and Greece.

Unfortunately, in the debut in the competition that is being held in Australia, Chile fell 2 to 1 in games against the Canadians, forcing Jarry and company to get a good result against the ‘Hellenes’ the present day.

However, one of the anecdotes that will remain after this competition is that Jaime Fillolhistoric national tennis player, is guiding and training his grandson, ‘Nico’ and to all the Chileans who are participating in the oceanic contest.

This situation has been highlighted by various international media and after the first day, was the official transmission of the United Cup who interviewed Godfatherwho in conversation with the former Australian tennis player Wally Masurhe gave keys, gave advice, advanced the year and left homework for his grandson in the ATP ranking.

In his first words, the former tennis player assured that Nicholas Jarry will surpass his old ranking in tennis (Jaime Fillol reached number 14 in 1974).

“He knows there is room to improve”

In relation to this, he explained that “I think so. If not this year, it will be 2025because this year he has been improving and he knows there is room for improvement. Things have become very difficult in the top 20, it is not easy, but I think he can do it.”

Likewise, he gave his opinion on the game that his grandson imposes with the racket, at which time he answered: “I think maybe he’s spent too much time on clay. I think this opportunity for a better ranking, to enter the big tournaments, the fact that he has won a couple of matches in Grand Slamsomething he had not done before, gives him confidence.”

“I would like you to do more serve and volley“But I think it’s something he likes to do anyway,” he said.

It is worth remembering that Chile will face Greece at around 8:30 p.m. (Chilean time) in duels that will be played in Sydney, Australia, where Daniela Seguel (668°) will be the first to start the contest against Maria Sakkari (9th) and later it will go Nicholas Jarry (19°) ante Stefanos Tsitsipas (6°).