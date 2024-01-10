He left 32 victims: a sexual attacker from Beauce could spend 14 years behind bars

#left #victims #sexual #attacker #Beauce #spend #years #bars

The Crown is demanding a sentence of 12 to 14 years in detention for Jonathan Roussel, a 23-year-old from Beauceron who lured around thirty young teenage girls he met on TikTok or Snapchat, going so far as to sexually assault some of them.

Jonathan Roussel’s file is voluminous.

There are 23 guilty pleas to sexual charges and 8 others to breaching orders. Luring, three sexual assaults, production of child pornography, sexual contact, harassment, among others. Actions that take place over more than three years.

But above all 32 victims who were between 11 and 18 years old at the time of the events. Several young girls broken by the passage of the accused in their lives, which will never be the same again. Teenage girls he met on social networks, from whom he took advantage by gaining their trust, sometimes letting a potential lover dangle.

Minor victims to whom he turned to satisfy his urges. Because it was simply “easier,” explained Crown prosecutor Marie-Andrée Veilleux during observations on the sentence to be imposed on Roussel at the Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce courthouse.

“He imposed suffering on us”

Four of the victims appeared before Judge Thomas Jacques on Wednesday to testify about the consequences of the crime on their lives. Some others were present virtually at the hearing, while others wrote letters to recount their suffering.

The magistrate repeatedly praised their courage for denouncing their attacker and facing the legal process. A difficult process for these broken young women.

“I was fine before,” one of them insisted, remembering his personality and his smile, which gave way to panic attacks and mutilation. “He imposed suffering, pain on us. The marks that remain in our heads, in our hearts, on our bodies, we can never, ever forget them.”

It is in particular for these serious after-effects on the victims that the Crown prosecutor requested a prison sentence of 12 to 14 years.

Me Marie-Andrée Veilleux noted that the pre-sentence report shows a risk of recidivism “well above average”, as well as the use of manipulation and breach of trust to achieve his goals. purposes.

“For some victims, he says it in the report: ‘I knew she didn’t want it.’ But he continued. […] He admits that he took advantage of their vulnerability,” denounces the prosecutor.

Get help

In defense, Me Daniel Cliche suggested to the judge the imposition of a sentence of two years from today for his client. This period would be added to the three years and nine months he has already served on enhanced credit since his arrest, for a total of nearly six years of detention.

The lawyer especially insisted that the sentence be accompanied by probation for a maximum period of three years in order to support Jonathan Roussel in healing his sexual problems.

“If he was not helped by the intensive therapy recommended by the expert who analyzed him, he will be at the same point, the situation risks being the same,” warned Me Cliche, recalling the young age of his client, who is 23 years old today. “Without trivializing the actions he took, it is important that he also receives the help he needs.”

Judge Thomas Jacques took the case under advisement and will render his decision on April 18.